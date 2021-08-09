Second-year Tyler Legacy head football coach left his team with one final message following the team’s first official practice of the season Monday night at Red Raider Field.
“Gas in the tank, money in the bank,” Willis said.
Willis talked about the importance of the team hydrating and eating well as the gas in the tank and the work put in during the summer as the money in the bank.
“We’re excited to be back out here,” Willis said. “We’ve got a brand new turf surface out here, we’ve got great facilities, and we had some beautiful weather today. We’re excited to be back at football. These guys have been working hard, and this is a payoff for it. This is Day 1. Obviously, there’s a lot of learning going on. We’ve got to get in shape, football shape that is, so we’ve got some work to do, but I’m really excited where we can go with this.”
A lot of eyes this fall will be on the quarterback position as senior Bruce Bruckner and sophomore Luke Wolf are competing for the job.
“Both of those guys are very competitive,” Willis said. “Right now, we don’t know exactly who is going to be the starter. Like I told them, it may be late in the season and maybe we don’t ever get to a place where there’s a starter. Whit I like about both of those guys is they’re both capable. They both work hard, and they both have a strong desire to win and lead our football team.”
Senior receiver LaDavion Butler is building a connection with both quarterbacks and is ready to catch passes from them this season.
“They’re hard-working guys,” Butler said. “They don’t take things lightly. They push it as if it’s an in-game rep. I’m really looking forward to both of them playing on the field this year with me.”
On defense, Willis raved about the secondary as fall camp began.
“Last year, we were all brand new in the secondary,” Willis said. “Those guys have gotten a lot better. They went over and competed in 7-on-7 throughout the summer. That’s one of the better defensive efforts I’ve seen in 7-on-7. There are times we didn’t really move the ball on offense, but we locked them down, so I’m excited about our defense and our secondary.”
Two of the guys returning in the secondary are seniors Aaron Sears and LaBrendo Flowers.
“It’ feels great to be out here with my teammates getting better every day,” Sears said.
“This first practice went great,” Flower said. “There was a lot of energy. There was a lot of talking. Overall, it was a really good practice. I feel like our defense is going to be pretty good. We’ve got some returners, and we’ve got some young guys that are willing to work for us, and we feel that’s going to be a huge benefit for us.”
Legacy will have a scrimmage against Marshall at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Maverick Stadium in Marshall before opening the regular season against Lufkin Aug. 27 at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.
“I’m pretty sure that’s a game they’ve had circled on their calendar quite a bit,” Willis said. “I’ve talked to our players about that. We did a good job coming out of the gates last year playing at Rose Stadium. We’ve got to go to their place this year, and I’m pretty sure they’ve broken it out to us a time or two in the offseason, so we’ve got to be ready.
“We can’t be comfortable with anything. We’ve got to make sure we get our minds right about that game. That’s a very talented group down there, and we’re going to their place in a hostile environment, so it’ll be a great challenge for us early on.”