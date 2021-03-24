WHITEHOUSE — A man of many nicknames, Whitehouse senior Jackson Conser added another name to the list on Wednesday.
“He’s probably the kid with the most nicknames in our entire program,” Whitehouse head baseball coach Greg Branch said. “One day, he could be a Hank. One day, he could be a Corn Dog. And now, he is a …”
“Thunderduck,” Conser’s teammates chimed in from the bleachers inside C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Conser signed to play baseball for Richland College in Dallas.
“I talked to the coaches a bit, and they seemed like really nice guys,” Conser said. “I went to visit the campus, and it is very nice. It’s a good academic JUCO, and that really fit in for me. I was deciding between there and some other colleges, but that one seemed like the best option.”
Branch said following football season, where Conser was a starting right tackle for the Wildcats, that he made it clear what he wanted to do.
“He said it was always his dream to play college baseball, so we did whatever we could to make that happen,” Branch said.
Conser is 3-0 with a sub-2.00 ERA for the Wildcats (13-4, 2-1). He’s scheduled to make his next start on the mound on Friday when the Wildcats host Huntsville at 7 p.m.
“He has put so much work into his craft of being a pitcher,” Branch said. “He’s a guy that can go and just grab as many innings as you’ll let him have on the mound. As a coach, that’s the kind of guy you want.”
But more importantly, Branch said it’s Conser’s ability to be a teammate that stands out.
“He’s probably the most liked kid in our whole program,” Branch said. “He made sure his teammates could be here today for this, and they were so pumped for him.”
Conser said he plans to be a business major.