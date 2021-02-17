The wintry weather blast in Texas and Oklahoma has led to another postponements of high school, juco, college and professional games.
Tyler Junior College’s basketball games that were scheduled for Wednesday were postponed — the Apache Ladies were scheduled to host Paris, while the Apaches were slated to travel to Lamar State-Port Arthur. No makeup dates have been announced.
Both TJC basketball teams are scheduled to visit Kilgore for 2 (women) and 4 (men) p.m. games on Saturday.
The Apache Ladies volleyball team’s game with Blinn in Tyler was also postponed.
The UT Tyler and Texas A&M-Kingsville baseball series previously scheduled for this weekend in Tyler has been postponed due to travel concerns for the Javelinas.
Plans to reschedule the series will be dependent upon schedule availability in future weeks for both teams. An announcement on that possibility of rescheduling the series will come at a later date.
The Patriots will head to Austin on Feb. 26-28 for their next Lone Star Conference weekend series against St. Edward’s.
The Dallas Stars’ game against Tampa Bay scheduled for Thursday was called off along with Southeastern Conference and Big 12 men’s basketball games that had been moved to that day because of issues with frigid temperatures and icy conditions for travel.
It’s the third consecutive postponement for the Stars, who had a pair of games against Nashville called off after officials in Dallas expressed concern over the games being played with residents experiencing lengthy power outages. Dallas and Tampa Bay are still scheduled to play Saturday, and temperatures are expected to be above freezing by then.
The Dallas Mavericks had a game against the Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday called off. That will mean four straight nights of weather-related postponements at the home arena of the NHL’s Stars and the NBA’s Mavericks.
No. 8 Alabama’s visit to Texas A&M had been moved back a day to Thursday to account for weather but now has been called off along with the fifth-ranked Texas A&M women’s game the same day at home against Missouri.
Also off are No. 9 Oklahoma’s home game against No. 12 Texas and No. 15 Texas Tech’s game at TCU. The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs were supposed to play a home-and-home this week. Both games were moved to new days before getting postponed.
The Big 12 has an extra week before the start of the conference tournament to try to make up some postponed games. The SEC and Big 12 didn’t announce makeup dates.
The postponement of the Alabama game makes it five straight games called off for the Aggies. The first four were because of COVID-19 issues.
Earlier in the week, Oklahoma’s game at Oklahoma State was moved from Feb. 25 to March 1. The teams will meet in Norman on Feb. 27, meaning the rivals are slated to play back-to-back games.
The No. 5 Texas A&M women had their home game against Missouri scheduled for Thursday called off.
Two Big 12 women’s games were rescheduled. No. 7 Baylor’s game at Oklahoma was moved back a day to Sunday. A Texas-TCU game that was supposed to be played Wednesday was moved to March 7.
Two season-opening series involving Big 12 baseball teams scheduled for this weekend were canceled. Jacksonville State was supposed to visit Baylor, and Oklahoma was set to play Wichita State in Round Rock, just north of Austin.
Also, the start of the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown has been moved back one day to Saturday due to the current weather conditions affecting Texas and the Southern United States.
The three-day season opening tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, which features six of the NCAA’s top-ranked baseball programs from the Big 12 and Southeastern Conferences, will now take place on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Feb. 20-22. The original schedule will be moved back one day with Friday’s games taking place on Saturday, Saturday’s games on Sunday, and Sunday’s games on Monday.
Single day tickets for Friday will be honored for the three games on Monday, Feb. 22. There is no change for fans holding tickets for Saturday and Sunday or for the three-day tournament passes.
There are single day tickets remaining for Sunday and Monday priced at $25 for adults and $15 for youth 13 and under. All tickets for Saturday have been sold. Tickets can be purchased at texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown. All seating will be general admission. A single day ticket will be good for all three games on that day. Suite ticket packages are also available for Sunday and Monday.
2021 STATE FARM COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN REVISED SCHEDULE
Saturday, Feb.20
Mississippi State vs. Texas, 11 a.m.
Mississippi vs. TCU, 3 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
TCU vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m.
Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, 3 p.m.
Texas vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Monday, February 22
Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Mississippi vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas vs. TCU, 6 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.