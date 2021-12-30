The UT Tyler women's basketball game against Texas Woman's University and the UT Tyler men's basketball game against Dallas Baptist, scheduled for Friday in Tyler, have both been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, UT Tyler announced.
Rescheduled dates for those contests are to be determined.
This means that both programs will return to action on Sunday against Midwestern State. Both of those games will take place inside the Herrington Patriot Center, and are scheduled for a 2 p.m. (women) and 4 p.m. (men) tip-off.