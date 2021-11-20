Rusk vs. Bellville 145.JPG
Buy Now

Rusk wide receiver Heston Kelly runs toward the sideline on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. The Eagles lost to Bellville 41-20 in the Class 4A Division II area football game.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Class 6A Division I

Region I Area

Allen 49, Richardson Lake Highlands 24

Byron Nelson 63, El Paso Eastlake 14

Lewisville 35, Arlington Martin 18

Region II Area

Duncanville 52, Mesquite 2

Spring 56, Klein Cain 53

Spring Westfield 34, Klein Oak 14

Region III Area

Fort Bend Ridge Point 41, Cypress Fairbanks 20

Galena Park North Shore 41, League City Clear Springs 13

Humble Atascocita 22, Dickinson 21

Katy Tompkins 42, Jersey Village 14

Region IV Area

Austin Bowie 28, Smithson Valley 21

Lake Travis 56, SA East Central 14

Laredo United South 24, Harlingen 7

---

Class 6A Division II

Region I Area

Denton Guyer 56, Dallas Jesuit 7

EP Eastwood 28, Saginaw Boswell 21

Prosper 58, Grand Prairie 13

Region II Area

Cypress Bridgeland 35, The Woodlands College Park 28

Rockwall-Heath 45, Temple 33

Tomball 37, Willis 7

Region III Area

Houston King 52, Alvin Shadow Creek 34

Humble Summer Creek 35, Pearland Dawson 7

Katy 59, Houston Stratford 7

Region IV Area

Austin Vandegrift 38, Cibolo Steele 0

Austin Westlake 70, New Braunfels 7

PSJA North 56, Eagle Pass 28

---

Class 5A Division I

Region I Area

Amarillo Tascosa 31, Burleson Centennial 24

Mansfield Summit 56, EP Chapin 7

Midlothian 21, Lubbock Coronado 17

Region II Area

College Station 55, Frisco Lone Star 21

Frisco Wakeland 29, Dallas Highland Park 28

Longview 34, Lancaster 14

Region III Area

Cedar Park 45, Angleton 21

Fort Bend Hightower 45, Georgetown 29

Katy Paetow 58, Manor 22

Manvel 41, Pflugerville Weiss 31

Region IV Area

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, SA Southwest 7

---

Class 5A Division II

Region I Area

Canutillo 27, Canyon Randall 24

Grapevine 71, Clint Horizon 34

WF Rider 37, EP Andress 13

Region II Area

Aledo 57, Frisco Liberty 14

Lucas Lovejoy 28, Burleson 23

Mansfield Timberview 42, Ennis 21

Region III Area

A&M Consolidated 39, Barbers Hill 35

Port Neches-Groves 49, Montgomery 42

Texarkana Texas 31, Texas City 0

Region IV Area

Leander Rouse 59, Floresville 19

Liberty Hill 51, Boerne-Champion 14

Marble Falls 35, Mission Memorial 13

SA Alamo Heights 55, Austin McCallum 28

---

Class 4A Division I

Region I Area

Dumas 31, Fort Stockton 6

EP Riverside 28, Lake Worth 20

Region II Area

Argyle 27, Kennedale 3

Melissa 50, Midlothian Heritage 41

Stephenville 22, Paris 10

Waco La Vega 14, Kaufman 10

Region III Area

Kilgore 28, Stafford 26

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, West Columbia 21

Tyler Chapel Hill 51, Freeport Brazosport 27

Region IV Area

Austin LBJ 72, Port Lavaca Calhoun 42

Boerne 63, CC Miller 14

Fredericksburg 14, CC Calallen 10

---

Class 4A Division II

Region I Area

Aubrey 42, Sweetwater 7

Celina 57, Perryton 7

Monahans 35, Van Alstyne 28

Region II Area

Gilmer 68, Caddo Mills 31

Quinlan Ford 35, Pittsburg 34

Van 35, Sunnyvale 25

Region III Area

Bellville 41, Rusk 20

China Spring 48, Sealy 7

West Orange-Stark 20, Jasper 7

Region IV Area

Cuero 55, Rockport-Fulton 27

Geronimo Navarro 55, Port Isabel 7

Sinton 49, La Grange 20

Wimberley 66, Ingleside 0

---

Class 3A Division I

Region I Area

Shallowater 43, Early 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Muleshoe 20

Whitesboro 41, Bushland 21

Region II Area

Gladewater 49, Grandview 21

West 37, Mineola 7

Region III Area

Columbus 42, Anahuac 34

Diboll 14, Hallettsville 0

Region IV Area

Edna 48, Blanco 12

Lago Vista 34, CC London 0

San Diego 35, Llano 27

Vanderbilt Industrial 14, Poteet 13

---

Class 3A Division II

Region I Area

Brady 21, Stanton 13

Canadian 56, Sonora 13

Lubbock Roosevelt 74, Alpine 8

Region II Area

Bells 67, Eastland 37

Dublin 41, Palmer 34

Holliday 35, Leonard 28

Region III Area

Daingerfield 56, Elysian Fields 16

New London West Rusk 42, New Waverly 17

Newton 36, De Kalb 6

Waskom 56, Troup 20

Region IV Area

Franklin 70, Stockdale 6

Poth 41, East Bernard 14

Riesel 10, Natalia 8

---

Class 2A Division I

Region I Area

Cisco 69, Panhandle 21

Coleman 43, Post 0

Hawley 40, Sundown 22

Region II Area

Crawford 50, Celeste 14

Italy 56, Alvord 21

Marlin 48, Lindsay 7

Tolar 35, Cooper 24

Region III Area

Beckville 50, Hearne 31

Centerville 49, Hawkins 14

Holland 27, Shelbyville 16

Timpson 74, Thorndale 13

Region IV Area

Refugio 69, Flatonia 20

Schulenburg 37, Kenedy 12

Shiner 62, Three Rivers 7

---

Class 2A Division II

Region I Area

Gruver 34, New Home 12

Wellington 36, McCamey 14

Region III Area

Chilton 17, Tenaha 10, OT

Mart 42, Lovelady 16

Region IV Area

Burton 48, Bruni 6

Eldorado 27, D'Hanis 14

Falls City 66, Rocksprings 20

Granger 56, Yorktown 48

---

Class 1A 6-Man Division I

Region I Area

Happy 61, Borden County 35

Turkey Valley 66, Spur 54

Region II Area

Westbrook 86, Rankin 38

Region III Area

Abbott 54, Newcastle 8

Coolidge 43, Saint Jo 42

Region IV Area

Water Valley 58, Lometa 8

---

Class 1A 6-Man Division II

Region I Area

Anton 72, Follett 48

Lamesa Klondike 72, Groom 58

Region II Area

Jayton 34, Loraine 14

Region III Area

Gordon 82, Bowie Gold-Burg 37

Strawn 61, Throckmorton 8

Region IV Area

Oakwood 52, Cherokee 16

Richland Springs 53, Oglesby 0

---

TAIAO 6-Man Div II

Semifinal

Bellville Faith 40, Jubilee 30

Houston Northside Home 67, Longview East Texas Christian 62

TAPPS 6-Man Div I

Regional

Austin Veritas 62, Houston Westbury Christian 8

TAPPS 6-Man Div II

Regional

Marble Falls Faith 55, Bryan Allen Academy 6

Waco Live Oak Classical 66, Plano Coram Deo 32

TAPPS 6-Man Div III

Regional

FW Covenant Classical 52, Longview Heritage 38

TAPPS Div I

Regional

SA Central Catholic 38, FW All Saints 28

TAPPS Div II

Regional

Dallas Christian 63, Fort Worth Christian 35

FW Southwest Christian 28, Grapevine Faith 22

Houston Second Baptist 26, Austin Regents 16

TAPPS Div III

Regional

Bay Area Christian 35, Woodlands Legacy Prep 21

Cypress Community Christian 40, SA Holy Cross 7

Lubbock Christian 31, Arlington Pantego Christian 28

TAPPS Div IV

Regional

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Houston Lutheran North 7

Muenster Sacred Heart 45, Waco Reicher 13

Shiner St. Paul 22, Bryan Brazos Christian 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Andrews vs. Springtown, ccd.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags