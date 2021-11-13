Van
Van quarterback Jackson Rainey runs around end against Liberty-Eylau on Friday at Pirate Stadium in Longview. The Vandals won 28-0 in the bi-district playoff game.

 Cori Smith/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Allen 59, Lewisville Hebron 30

Euless Trinity 47, Keller 21

Lewisville 27, McKinney Boyd 17

Midland Legacy 43, EP Pebble Hills 22

Odessa Permian 56, EP Franklin 28

Richardson Lake Highlands 29, South Grand Prairie 24

Southlake Carroll 42, North Crowley 20

Region II Bi-District

Duncanville 63, Belton 7

Klein Cain 52, Cypress Woods 20

Klein Oak 49, Cypress Ranch 35

Mesquite 42, Garland Sachse 19

Spring 52, The Woodlands 35

Region III Bi-District

Cypress Fairbanks 16, Arlington Lamar 14

Dickinson 49, Alief Taylor 20

Humble Atascocita 49, Deer Park 10

Jersey Village 56, Houston Westside 23

League City Clear Springs 42, Pearland 35

Region IV Bi-District

Austin Bowie 13, Round Rock 3

Lake Travis 48, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7

Laredo United South 28, San Antonio Harlan 21

Los Fresnos 56, Mission 14

SA East Central 14, SA Reagan 7

SA Northside Brennan 55, Laredo United 20

Smithson Valley 35, SA Madison 25

---

Class 6A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Byron Nelson 35, Weatherford 14

Dallas Jesuit 69, Arlington 36

Denton Guyer 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 14

EP Eastwood 31, Abilene 27

El Paso Eastlake 21, San Angelo Central 17

Grand Prairie 29, Richardson Berkner 22

Prosper 28, Lewisville Marcus 21, OT

Region II Bi-District

Cedar Hill 10, Bryan 5

Cypress Bridgeland 34, Klein Collins 33

Rockwall-Heath 35, Garland Naaman Forest 6

Temple 28, Waxahachie 14

Tyler Legacy 41, Garland 40

Willis 22, Spring Dekaney 14

Region III Bi-District

Alvin Shadow Creek 45, League City Clear Creek 38

Houston King 56, Pasadena South Houston 13

Houston Stratford 57, Houston Westbury 0

Humble Summer Creek 55, Channelview 28

Katy 56, Fort Bend Clements 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 44, Fort Bend Bush 0

Pearland Dawson 35, Clear Falls 31

Region IV Bi-District

Austin Vandegrift 52, San Marcos 14

Austin Westlake 54, Hutto 9

Cibolo Steele 42, SA Northside Brandeis 14

Eagle Pass 54, SA Northside Marshall 51

New Braunfels 51, SA Johnson 45

PSJA North 56, Harlingen South 26

SA Northside Taft 42, Del Rio 7

---

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Amarillo 45, EP Del Valle 21

Amarillo Tascosa 53, EP El Dorado 7

Burleson Centennial 28, Justin Northwest 21

Colleyville Heritage 63, Abilene Cooper 21

EP Chapin 29, Amarillo Caprock 28

Mansfield Summit 38, Azle 14

Midlothian 21, FW Brewer 17

Region II Bi-District

College Station 49, McKinney North 10

Dallas Highland Park 45, New Caney 13

Frisco Wakeland 38, Dallas Wilson 7

Lancaster 35, Frisco Reedy 15

Longview 45, Magnolia 24

Magnolia West 56, Tyler 14

Region III Bi-District

Angleton 34, Friendswood 18

Cedar Park 42, Buda Johnson 36, OT

Fort Bend Hightower 24, Port Arthur Memorial 21

Georgetown 63, Dripping Springs 56

Manvel 56, Beaumont United 0

Region IV Bi-District

CC Flour Bluff 28, McAllen Rowe 14

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, Brownsville Memorial 0

Eagle Pass Winn 20, SA Highlands 14

Gregory-Portland 54, McAllen 13

McAllen Memorial 50, Victoria West 28

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 43, SA Brackenridge 22

---

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Canutillo 41, EP Jefferson 13

Clint Horizon 57, EP Burges 56

WF Rider 59, Carrollton Creekview 13

Region II Bi-District

Burleson 70, Mesquite Poteet 48

Ennis 47, Denison 25

Frisco 48, Royse City 28

Frisco Liberty 45, Forney 21

Lucas Lovejoy 77, Crandall 27

Mansfield Timberview 72, Dallas Kimball 13

Region III Bi-District

A&M Consolidated 55, Mount Pleasant 21

Barbers Hill 42, Fort Bend Marshall 21

Marshall 24, Bryan Rudder 21, OT

Montgomery 35, Nacogdoches 21

Port Neches-Groves 72, Galena Park 20

Texas City 66, Houston Sterling 21

Region IV Bi-District

Austin McCallum 27, Leander Glenn 21, OT

Boerne-Champion 36, Mercedes 29

Floresville 56, Mission Sharyland 35

Leander Rouse 59, Austin William Travis 6

Liberty Hill 63, Bastrop 7

Marble Falls 27, Brenham 21, 2OT

Mission Memorial 17, Castroville Medina Valley 14

SA Alamo Heights 53, Edcouch-Elsa 7

---

Class 4A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Fort Stockton 47, Clint Mountain View 8

San Angelo Lake View 33, Clint 7

Dumas 45, Decatur 24

Lake Worth 34, Hereford 20

Springtown 49, Canyon 13

WF Hirschi 42, Pampa 10

Region II Bi-District

Argyle 49, Wilmer-Hutchins 14

Kennedale 37, Brownwood 7

Region III Bi-District

Freeport Brazosport 70, Houston Wheatley 47

Kilgore 37, Huffman Hargrave 20

Lindale 56, Lumberton 39

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 34, Palestine 24

Stafford 50, Houston Furr 7

Tyler Chapel Hill 25, Vidor 20

Region IV Bi-District

Austin LBJ 54, La Vernia 7

CC Calallen 55, Zapata 10

Fredericksburg 45, Somerset 41

Pleasanton 28, Lampasas 27

Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14

---

Class 4A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Aubrey 55, Bridgeport 3

Celina 59, Mineral Wells 7

Graham 35, Sanger 14

Perryton 35, Midland Greenwood 19

Snyder 31, Seminole 0

Sweetwater 50, Borger 15

Van Alstyne 23, Iowa Park 16

Region II Bi-District

Pittsburg 53, Brownsboro 0

Sunnyvale 41, Ferris 27

Van 28, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0

Region III Bi-District

Bellville 62, Orangefield 14

Carthage 35, Gatesville 0

China Spring 50, Madisonville 7

Hamshire-Fannett 34, Sweeny 10

Rusk 49, Salado 42

Sealy 21, Silsbee 19

Region IV Bi-District

Geronimo Navarro 45, Smithville 35

Ingleside 31, Devine 27

Port Isabel 23, Carrizo Springs 8

Sinton 68, Bandera 14

---

Class 3A Division I

Region IV Bi-District

CC London 27, Goliad 21, 2OT

---

Class 3A Division II

Bi-District

Anahuac 30, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6

Ballinger 35, Crane 34

Blanco 56, Jourdanton 14

Brady 57, Anthony 14

Bushland 55, Slaton 6

Columbus 42, Rockdale 21

Early 43, Pilot Point 21

Little River Academy 28, Yoakum 22, OT

Llano 53, Marion 26

Malakoff 59, Maypearl 0

Mineola 40, Gladewater Sabine 33

Pottsboro 56, Tatum 55, OT

San Diego 29, Orange Grove 28

Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Peaster 12

West 55, Fairfield 7

Whitesboro 56, Breckenridge 14

Whitney 14, Groesbeck 0

Abernathy 33, Friona 14

Alpine 27, San Angelo Grape Creek 14

Bells 40, Blooming Grove 12

Canadian 27, Idalou 24, OT

De Kalb 52, Arp 22

Dublin 38, Callisburg 33

East Bernard 31, Lexington 23

Eastland 42, WF City View 21

El Maton Tidehaven 42, Rogers 29

Elysian Fields 48, Kountze 17

Leonard 47, Edgewood 15

Lubbock Roosevelt 44, Spearman 11

Millsap 36, Henrietta 32

New Waverly 64, Hughes Springs 44

Odem 59, Karnes City 25

Poth 53, Banquete 20

Riesel 21, Van Vleck 12

Stockdale 23, Hebbronville 6

Troup 52, Omaha Pewitt 34

Waskom 62, Corrigan-Camden 7

---

Class 2A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Cisco 55, Haskell 28

Forsan 22, Goldthwaite 15

Panhandle 56, Floydada 0

Post 46, Farwell 14

Sundown 52, Sanford-Fritch 13

Region II Bi-District

Alvord 34, Wolfe City 30

Cooper 52, Trenton 22

Lindsay 21, Alba-Golden 0

Marlin 54, Bosqueville 20

Region III Bi-District

Beckville 50, Joaquin 25

Centerville 34, Rosebud-Lott 7

Hawkins 31, Garrison 20

Thorndale 28, Alto 21

Region IV Bi-District

Flatonia 27, Johnson City 19, OT

Kenedy 41, Ben Bolt 0

La Villa 34, Freer 7

Schulenburg 29, Mason 16

Three Rivers 69, Premont 26

---

Class 2A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Gruver 63, Shamrock 40

McCamey 48, Ropesville Ropes 6

Seagraves 38, Bovina 3

Wellington 38, Vega 7

Region II Bi-District

Santo 31, Petrolia 0

Region III Bi-District

Evadale 19, Cushing 13

Lovelady 52, Hull-Daisetta 18

Mart 84, Clarksville 6

Pineland West Sabine 40, Deweyville 38

Wortham 45, Maud 36

Region IV Bi-District

Bruni 32, Louise 16

D’Hanis 37, Woodsboro 0

Granger 41, Miles 10

Rocksprings 64, Snook 34

---

Class 1A 6-Man Division I

Region I Bi-District

Borden County 54, Knox City 44

Spur 63, Meadow 14

Turkey Valley 77, Nazareth 32

Region II Bi-District

Rankin 77, Fort Davis 30

Westbrook 64, Ira 14

Region III Bi-District

Abbott 67, Avalon 22

Saint Jo 53, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 24

Region IV Bi-District

Water Valley 58, Gorman 0

---

Class 1A 6-Man Division II

Region I Bi-District

Anton 72, Ackerly Sands 30

Follett 60, Wildorado 21

Groom 72, Miami 22

Lamesa Klondike 71, Whitharral 48

Region II Bi-District

Balmorhea 60, Blackwell 14

Loraine 68, Sanderson 28

Matador Motley County 52, Rule 6

Region III Bi-District

Bowie Gold-Burg 59, Lueders-Avoca 14

Region IV Bi-District

Richland Springs 58, Sidney 8

---

Independent TCSAAL 11-man

Semifinal

Harlingen Marine Military 35, KIPP Sunnyside 34

TAIAO Six-Man Div II

Round 2

Houston Northside Home 48, Victoria Home School 18

Jubilee 64, Stephenville FAITH 54

Longview East Texas Christian 66, Fort Bend Chargers 34

TAIAO Six-Man Div I

Round 2

Austin SPC 57, Austin Royals 6

Lubbock Home School Titans 36, Fort Worth THESA 32

TAPPS Six-Man

Area

Div I

Houston Westbury Christian 87, SA Lutheran 40

San Marcos Baptist Academy 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 13

Div II

Bryan Allen Academy 108, SA St. Gerard 87

Lucas Christian 69, Waco Vanguard 22

Waco Live Oak Classical 78, Austin Hill Country 64

Div III

Bryan St. Joseph 46, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0

Irving Faustina Academy 34, Greenville Christian 20

Longview Heritage 79, Lubbock Christ The King 36

TAPPS

Area

Div I

FW All Saints 42, SA Antonian 21

Div II

Austin Regents 41, The Woodlands Christian 7

Dallas Christian 62, Flower Mound Coram Deo 0

FW Southwest Christian 49, Tyler Grace Community 7

Fort Bend Christian 59, Austin Brentwood 6

Fort Worth Christian 62, McKinney Christian 25

Grapevine Faith 21, Bullard Brook Hill 14

Div III

Arlington Pantego Christian 38, Colleyville Covenant 21

Bay Area Christian 45, Houston Northland Christian 15

Lubbock Christian 51, Dallas Shelton 0

SA Holy Cross 55, FW Lake Country 18

Div IV

Bryan Brazos Christian 49, Alpha Omega 0

Waco Reicher 47, FW Temple Christian 6

TCAF Six-man Div I Playoff

Semifinal

Wylie Prep 54, FW Nazarene 6

TCAF Six-Man Div II Playoff

Semifinal

Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 46, Community Christian 0

Haslet Heritage 60, Arlington St. Paul 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

 
 

