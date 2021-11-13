Class 6A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Allen 59, Lewisville Hebron 30
Euless Trinity 47, Keller 21
Lewisville 27, McKinney Boyd 17
Midland Legacy 43, EP Pebble Hills 22
Odessa Permian 56, EP Franklin 28
Richardson Lake Highlands 29, South Grand Prairie 24
Southlake Carroll 42, North Crowley 20
Region II Bi-District
Duncanville 63, Belton 7
Klein Cain 52, Cypress Woods 20
Klein Oak 49, Cypress Ranch 35
Mesquite 42, Garland Sachse 19
Spring 52, The Woodlands 35
Region III Bi-District
Cypress Fairbanks 16, Arlington Lamar 14
Dickinson 49, Alief Taylor 20
Humble Atascocita 49, Deer Park 10
Jersey Village 56, Houston Westside 23
League City Clear Springs 42, Pearland 35
Region IV Bi-District
Austin Bowie 13, Round Rock 3
Lake Travis 48, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Laredo United South 28, San Antonio Harlan 21
Los Fresnos 56, Mission 14
SA East Central 14, SA Reagan 7
SA Northside Brennan 55, Laredo United 20
Smithson Valley 35, SA Madison 25
---
Class 6A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Byron Nelson 35, Weatherford 14
Dallas Jesuit 69, Arlington 36
Denton Guyer 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 14
EP Eastwood 31, Abilene 27
El Paso Eastlake 21, San Angelo Central 17
Grand Prairie 29, Richardson Berkner 22
Prosper 28, Lewisville Marcus 21, OT
Region II Bi-District
Cedar Hill 10, Bryan 5
Cypress Bridgeland 34, Klein Collins 33
Rockwall-Heath 35, Garland Naaman Forest 6
Temple 28, Waxahachie 14
Tyler Legacy 41, Garland 40
Willis 22, Spring Dekaney 14
Region III Bi-District
Alvin Shadow Creek 45, League City Clear Creek 38
Houston King 56, Pasadena South Houston 13
Houston Stratford 57, Houston Westbury 0
Humble Summer Creek 55, Channelview 28
Katy 56, Fort Bend Clements 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 44, Fort Bend Bush 0
Pearland Dawson 35, Clear Falls 31
Region IV Bi-District
Austin Vandegrift 52, San Marcos 14
Austin Westlake 54, Hutto 9
Cibolo Steele 42, SA Northside Brandeis 14
Eagle Pass 54, SA Northside Marshall 51
New Braunfels 51, SA Johnson 45
PSJA North 56, Harlingen South 26
SA Northside Taft 42, Del Rio 7
---
Class 5A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Amarillo 45, EP Del Valle 21
Amarillo Tascosa 53, EP El Dorado 7
Burleson Centennial 28, Justin Northwest 21
Colleyville Heritage 63, Abilene Cooper 21
EP Chapin 29, Amarillo Caprock 28
Mansfield Summit 38, Azle 14
Midlothian 21, FW Brewer 17
Region II Bi-District
College Station 49, McKinney North 10
Dallas Highland Park 45, New Caney 13
Frisco Wakeland 38, Dallas Wilson 7
Lancaster 35, Frisco Reedy 15
Longview 45, Magnolia 24
Magnolia West 56, Tyler 14
Region III Bi-District
Angleton 34, Friendswood 18
Cedar Park 42, Buda Johnson 36, OT
Fort Bend Hightower 24, Port Arthur Memorial 21
Georgetown 63, Dripping Springs 56
Manvel 56, Beaumont United 0
Region IV Bi-District
CC Flour Bluff 28, McAllen Rowe 14
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, Brownsville Memorial 0
Eagle Pass Winn 20, SA Highlands 14
Gregory-Portland 54, McAllen 13
McAllen Memorial 50, Victoria West 28
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 43, SA Brackenridge 22
---
Class 5A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Canutillo 41, EP Jefferson 13
Clint Horizon 57, EP Burges 56
WF Rider 59, Carrollton Creekview 13
Region II Bi-District
Burleson 70, Mesquite Poteet 48
Ennis 47, Denison 25
Frisco 48, Royse City 28
Frisco Liberty 45, Forney 21
Lucas Lovejoy 77, Crandall 27
Mansfield Timberview 72, Dallas Kimball 13
Region III Bi-District
A&M Consolidated 55, Mount Pleasant 21
Barbers Hill 42, Fort Bend Marshall 21
Marshall 24, Bryan Rudder 21, OT
Montgomery 35, Nacogdoches 21
Port Neches-Groves 72, Galena Park 20
Texas City 66, Houston Sterling 21
Region IV Bi-District
Austin McCallum 27, Leander Glenn 21, OT
Boerne-Champion 36, Mercedes 29
Floresville 56, Mission Sharyland 35
Leander Rouse 59, Austin William Travis 6
Liberty Hill 63, Bastrop 7
Marble Falls 27, Brenham 21, 2OT
Mission Memorial 17, Castroville Medina Valley 14
SA Alamo Heights 53, Edcouch-Elsa 7
---
Class 4A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Fort Stockton 47, Clint Mountain View 8
San Angelo Lake View 33, Clint 7
Dumas 45, Decatur 24
Lake Worth 34, Hereford 20
Springtown 49, Canyon 13
WF Hirschi 42, Pampa 10
Region II Bi-District
Argyle 49, Wilmer-Hutchins 14
Kennedale 37, Brownwood 7
Region III Bi-District
Freeport Brazosport 70, Houston Wheatley 47
Kilgore 37, Huffman Hargrave 20
Lindale 56, Lumberton 39
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 34, Palestine 24
Stafford 50, Houston Furr 7
Tyler Chapel Hill 25, Vidor 20
Region IV Bi-District
Austin LBJ 54, La Vernia 7
CC Calallen 55, Zapata 10
Fredericksburg 45, Somerset 41
Pleasanton 28, Lampasas 27
Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14
---
Class 4A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Aubrey 55, Bridgeport 3
Celina 59, Mineral Wells 7
Graham 35, Sanger 14
Perryton 35, Midland Greenwood 19
Snyder 31, Seminole 0
Sweetwater 50, Borger 15
Van Alstyne 23, Iowa Park 16
Region II Bi-District
Pittsburg 53, Brownsboro 0
Sunnyvale 41, Ferris 27
Van 28, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0
Region III Bi-District
Bellville 62, Orangefield 14
Carthage 35, Gatesville 0
China Spring 50, Madisonville 7
Hamshire-Fannett 34, Sweeny 10
Rusk 49, Salado 42
Sealy 21, Silsbee 19
Region IV Bi-District
Geronimo Navarro 45, Smithville 35
Ingleside 31, Devine 27
Port Isabel 23, Carrizo Springs 8
Sinton 68, Bandera 14
---
Class 3A Division I
Region IV Bi-District
CC London 27, Goliad 21, 2OT
---
Class 3A Division II
Bi-District
Anahuac 30, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6
Ballinger 35, Crane 34
Blanco 56, Jourdanton 14
Brady 57, Anthony 14
Bushland 55, Slaton 6
Columbus 42, Rockdale 21
Early 43, Pilot Point 21
Little River Academy 28, Yoakum 22, OT
Llano 53, Marion 26
Malakoff 59, Maypearl 0
Mineola 40, Gladewater Sabine 33
Pottsboro 56, Tatum 55, OT
San Diego 29, Orange Grove 28
Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Peaster 12
West 55, Fairfield 7
Whitesboro 56, Breckenridge 14
Whitney 14, Groesbeck 0
Abernathy 33, Friona 14
Alpine 27, San Angelo Grape Creek 14
Bells 40, Blooming Grove 12
Canadian 27, Idalou 24, OT
De Kalb 52, Arp 22
Dublin 38, Callisburg 33
East Bernard 31, Lexington 23
Eastland 42, WF City View 21
El Maton Tidehaven 42, Rogers 29
Elysian Fields 48, Kountze 17
Leonard 47, Edgewood 15
Lubbock Roosevelt 44, Spearman 11
Millsap 36, Henrietta 32
New Waverly 64, Hughes Springs 44
Odem 59, Karnes City 25
Poth 53, Banquete 20
Riesel 21, Van Vleck 12
Stockdale 23, Hebbronville 6
Troup 52, Omaha Pewitt 34
Waskom 62, Corrigan-Camden 7
---
Class 2A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Cisco 55, Haskell 28
Forsan 22, Goldthwaite 15
Panhandle 56, Floydada 0
Post 46, Farwell 14
Sundown 52, Sanford-Fritch 13
Region II Bi-District
Alvord 34, Wolfe City 30
Cooper 52, Trenton 22
Lindsay 21, Alba-Golden 0
Marlin 54, Bosqueville 20
Region III Bi-District
Beckville 50, Joaquin 25
Centerville 34, Rosebud-Lott 7
Hawkins 31, Garrison 20
Thorndale 28, Alto 21
Region IV Bi-District
Flatonia 27, Johnson City 19, OT
Kenedy 41, Ben Bolt 0
La Villa 34, Freer 7
Schulenburg 29, Mason 16
Three Rivers 69, Premont 26
---
Class 2A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Gruver 63, Shamrock 40
McCamey 48, Ropesville Ropes 6
Seagraves 38, Bovina 3
Wellington 38, Vega 7
Region II Bi-District
Santo 31, Petrolia 0
Region III Bi-District
Evadale 19, Cushing 13
Lovelady 52, Hull-Daisetta 18
Mart 84, Clarksville 6
Pineland West Sabine 40, Deweyville 38
Wortham 45, Maud 36
Region IV Bi-District
Bruni 32, Louise 16
D’Hanis 37, Woodsboro 0
Granger 41, Miles 10
Rocksprings 64, Snook 34
---
Class 1A 6-Man Division I
Region I Bi-District
Borden County 54, Knox City 44
Spur 63, Meadow 14
Turkey Valley 77, Nazareth 32
Region II Bi-District
Rankin 77, Fort Davis 30
Westbrook 64, Ira 14
Region III Bi-District
Abbott 67, Avalon 22
Saint Jo 53, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 24
Region IV Bi-District
Water Valley 58, Gorman 0
---
Class 1A 6-Man Division II
Region I Bi-District
Anton 72, Ackerly Sands 30
Follett 60, Wildorado 21
Groom 72, Miami 22
Lamesa Klondike 71, Whitharral 48
Region II Bi-District
Balmorhea 60, Blackwell 14
Loraine 68, Sanderson 28
Matador Motley County 52, Rule 6
Region III Bi-District
Bowie Gold-Burg 59, Lueders-Avoca 14
Region IV Bi-District
Richland Springs 58, Sidney 8
---
Independent TCSAAL 11-man
Semifinal
Harlingen Marine Military 35, KIPP Sunnyside 34
TAIAO Six-Man Div II
Round 2
Houston Northside Home 48, Victoria Home School 18
Jubilee 64, Stephenville FAITH 54
Longview East Texas Christian 66, Fort Bend Chargers 34
TAIAO Six-Man Div I
Round 2
Austin SPC 57, Austin Royals 6
Lubbock Home School Titans 36, Fort Worth THESA 32
TAPPS Six-Man
Area
Div I
Houston Westbury Christian 87, SA Lutheran 40
San Marcos Baptist Academy 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 13
Div II
Bryan Allen Academy 108, SA St. Gerard 87
Lucas Christian 69, Waco Vanguard 22
Waco Live Oak Classical 78, Austin Hill Country 64
Div III
Bryan St. Joseph 46, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0
Irving Faustina Academy 34, Greenville Christian 20
Longview Heritage 79, Lubbock Christ The King 36
TAPPS
Area
Div I
FW All Saints 42, SA Antonian 21
Div II
Austin Regents 41, The Woodlands Christian 7
Dallas Christian 62, Flower Mound Coram Deo 0
FW Southwest Christian 49, Tyler Grace Community 7
Fort Bend Christian 59, Austin Brentwood 6
Fort Worth Christian 62, McKinney Christian 25
Grapevine Faith 21, Bullard Brook Hill 14
Div III
Arlington Pantego Christian 38, Colleyville Covenant 21
Bay Area Christian 45, Houston Northland Christian 15
Lubbock Christian 51, Dallas Shelton 0
SA Holy Cross 55, FW Lake Country 18
Div IV
Bryan Brazos Christian 49, Alpha Omega 0
Waco Reicher 47, FW Temple Christian 6
TCAF Six-man Div I Playoff
Semifinal
Wylie Prep 54, FW Nazarene 6
TCAF Six-Man Div II Playoff
Semifinal
Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 46, Community Christian 0
Haslet Heritage 60, Arlington St. Paul 14
___
