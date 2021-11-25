Chapel Hill vs. Athens
Buy Now

Chapel Hill runs onto the field against Athens Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

 Michel Alfaro

KILGORE (11-1) VS. CHAPEL HILL (9-3)

When/Where: 8 p.m. Friday, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler

Notable

Kilgore: OL Alex Cervantes … OL Taylor Hill … OL McCabe Wheeler … OL Jared Rich … OL Justin Flores … Davin Rider (201 carries, 2,039 yards, 27 TD; 10 catches, 145 yards; 39 tackles, 2 blocked kicks) … Da’Marion Van Zandt (114 of 192, 1,9259 yards, 20 TD, 4 interceptions) … Jermaine Roney (38 catches, 672 yards, 10 TD) … Corey Rider (37 tackles) … Omarion Smith (57 tackles) … Chris Ervin (95 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries) … Kendall Dunn (68 tackles)

Chapel Hill: Demetrius Brisbon (51 of 95, 812 yards, 10 TD, 3 interceptions; 71 carries, 928 yards, 9 TD) … Tyson Berry (41 catches, 725 yards, 6 TD) … Deuce McGregor (42 catches, 873 yrds, 8 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (82 tackles, 4 interceptions) … J.K. Davis (97 tackles, 5 sacks) … Brack Dyer (141 tackles) … Jatavion watson (5 sacks)

Did you know: Kilgore defeated Chapel Hill, 41-20, in a district game earlier this season. Davin Rider rushed for 227 yards and three TD in that win … Kilgore and Chapel Hill met in the fourth round of the Class 3A Division I 2013 playoffs, with Kilgore rolling to a 59-19 win. Kilgore later lost to Carthage in the state title game

Last week: Kilgore 28, Stafford 26; Chapel Hill 51, Brazosport 27

Up next: The winner faces either Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville or El Campo

---

GILMER (11-1) VS. VAN (12-0)

When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler

Notable

Gilmer: OL Braelyn Ward … OL Taylor Nealy … OL Bodie Henson … OL Lucas Cano … OL Brayden Clinton … Brandon Tennison (196 of 274, 2,882 yards, 25 TD, 4 interceptions; 69 carries, 396 yards, 2 TD) … Ashton Haynes (131 carries, 1,089 yards, 22 TD) … Jay Rockwell (35 catches, 555 yards, 6 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (63 catches, 1,011 yards, 8 TD; 6 interceptions) … Omero Orona (81 tackles) … Jose Hernandez (83 tackles) … Matthew Burton (89 tackles, 19 TFL, 9 sacks) … Derrick Borda (78 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks)

Van: Jackson Rainey (155 of 244, 2,314 yards, 37 TD, 3 interceptions; 136 carries, 1,183 yards, 13 TD) … Alex Zifer (153 carries, 1,046 yards, 9 TD; 13 catches, 134 yards) … Luca Kozhev (62 catches, 1,037 yards, 20 TD) … Brayden Bradshaw (36 catches, 531 yards, 6 TD) … Beau Barton (135 tackles, 9 sacks, 16 QB pressures) … Braydon Hullum (90 tackles, 13 TFL) … Mason Moffatt (75 tackles, 10 sacks, 5 TFL)

Did you know: Gilmer and Van have a long playoff history against each other, meeting seven times in the postseason. Gilmer earned wins in 1941 (70-0, Class A first round), 1981 (16-8, Class 3A first round), 2010 (50-27, Class 3A Division II second round) and 2011 (57-40, Class 3A Division II second round) and Van won 1-0 in 1942 (Forfeit by Gilmer in Class A second round), 1943 (19-6, Class A second round) and 1980 (7-7, Class 3A fist round). Van won the 1980 game on penetrations, and lost the next week to Pittsburg, 24-0

Last week: Gilmer 68, Caddo Mills 31; Van 35, Sunnyvale 25

Up next: The winner faces either Texarkana Pleasant Grove or Quinlan Ford

---

CARTHAGE (11-0) VS. CHINA SPRING (12-0)

When/Where: 5 p.m. Fiday, Children’s Health Stadium, Prosper

Notable

Carthage: OL Keystone Allison … OL Zach Carlisle … OL Davion Wallace … OL Johnny Lewis … OL Blake Strong … Connor Cuff (145 of 254, 2,050 yards, 28 TD, 6 interceptions) … Zsemad Williams (94 carries, 644 yards, 6 TD) … Montrel Hatten (59 catches, 1,018 yards, 14 TD) … Braeden Wade (29 catches, 400 yards, 5 TD) … Noah Paddie (26 catches, 392 yards, 5 TD) … Kip Lewis (108 tackles, 20 TFL, 5 sacks) … Camden Foster (93 tackles, 16 TFL) … Giancarlos Riascos (80 tackles, 28 TFL, 6 sacks, 47 QB pressures) … Zy’Kerrian Tatum (61 tackles, 23 TFL, 16 QB pressures, 7 sacks)

China Spring: LB Tristan Exline … RB Kyle Barton … QB Major Bowden (105 rushing yards, 203 passing yards last week vs. Sealy)

Did you know: Carthage and China Spring have met twice in the playoffs, with Carthage winning both encounters. Carthage earned a 26-20 Class 4A Division I state semifinal win in 2016, and then defeated Wylie (31-17) the next week for the state title. Carthage also defeated China Spring a year ago in a 4A Division II fourth-round game, 52-14, knocking off Wimberly the next week and then beating Gilmer two weeks later for the program’s eighth state title

Last week: Carthage 42, Hamshire-Fannett 14; China Spring 48, Sealy 7

Up next: The winner faces either West Orange-Stark or Bellville

---

MALAKOFF (9-3) VS. WEST (12-0)

When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday; Hanby Stadium, Mesquite

Notable

Malakoff: RB Duce Hart … QB/DB Judd Driskell … LB DK Rose

West: QB Zane Meinen … RB TJ McCutcheon … WR Wyatt Wolf … Joseph Pendleton

Did you know: Malakoff’s defense has posted five shutouts this season … McCutcheon ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns last week against Mineola.

Last week: Malakoff 42, Pottsboro 0; West 37, Mineola 7

Up next: The winner faces either Gladewater or Mount Vernon

---

GLADEWATER (9-2) VS. MOUNT VERNON (12-0)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs

Notable

Gladewater: OL Tyler Smith … OL Taylor Pickett … OL Chance Mendez … OL Chase Wise … OL Zach Shipp … TE Jobey Shico … TE Tra Sanders … TE Logan Bohanon … ATH D.J. Allen (43 of 96, 676 yards, 3 TD, 6 interceptions; 96 carries, 942 yards, 10 TD; 12 catches, 288 yards, 1 TD; 22 tackles, 1 sack) … Kollin Lewis (208 passing yards; 20 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD; 27 catches, 514 yards, 3 TD) … Za Campbell (107 carries, 765 yards, 13 TD; 78 tackles) … G’braylon Polley (99 carries, 511 yards, 14 TD) … Ben Alvarez (63 tackles) … Calan Castles (61 tackles, 4 sacks)

Mount Vernon: Braden Bennett (166 of 260, 2,984 yards, 38 TD, 6 interceptions) … Makenzie McGill (233 carries, 1,837 yards, 32 TD) … Caydon Coffman (65 catches, 1,379 yards, 24 TD) … Jaden Horton (40 catches, 777 yards, 7 TD) … Keaton decker (121 tackles) … Austin Reed (114 tackles, 6 sacks) … Boone Morris (103 tackles, 5 sacks) … Blaine Crouse (3 interceptions)

Did you know: Mount Vernon defeated Gladewater 51-43 a year ago in a first-round playoff game

Last week: Gladewater 49, Grandview 21; Mount Vernon 57, whitney 30

Up next: The winner faces either West or Malakoff

---

BECKVILLE (12-0) VS. TIMPSON (10-0)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Stephen F. Austin's Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches

Notable

Beckville: OL Brady Davis … OL Ely Sanders … OL Micah English … OL Jasper Best … OL Elijah Sexton … OL Levi LaGrone … Ryan Harris (104 carries, 1,008 yards, 24 TD; 80 of 128, 1,780 yards, 25 TD, 5 interceptions; 110 tackles,  interceptions) … J’Koby Williams (1 passing TD; 110 carries, 1,360 yards, 21 TD; 24 catches, 516 yards, 8 TD; 42 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries; 3 punt returns for TD) … Bo Hammons (61 carries, 606 yards, 7 TD; 1 TD catch; 103 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles) … Karter Jones (2 TD rushing, 1 TD reception) … Will Bogs (27 carries, 304 yards, 3 TD; 87 tackles, 6 TFL) … Adam Gregory (1 rushing TD; 1 receiving TD; 94 tackles, 12 TFL, 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles; Tyler Bryan (50 tackles) … Ethan Sides (63 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries)

Timpson: Terry Bussey (5 carries, 131 yards, 2 TD; 11 of 15, 250 yards, 4 TD last week vs. Thorndale) … Braden Courtney (2 catches, 56 yards, 1 TD; 12 carries, 150 yards, 2 TD vs. Thorndale) … Malachi Blanton (4 catches, 84 yards vs. Thorndale) … Vosky Howard (2 catches, 77 yards, 2 TD; 80-yard KO return for TD vs. Thorndale)

Did you know: Timpson and Beckville met in the fourth round of the 2020 Class 2A Division I playoffs, with Timpson earning a 55-14 win … Beckville has scored at least 40 points in all 12 of its games this season, topping 70 points once and 60 points five times … Timpson has scored at least 47 points in all 10 of its games this season, topping 70 points once and 60 points four times … Timpson fumble on its first possession last week against Thorndale, and then scored on its next 10 possessions

Last week: Beckville 50, Hearne 31; Timpson 74, Thorndale 13

Up next: The winner faces either Centerville or Holland

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports