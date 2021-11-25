KILGORE (11-1) VS. CHAPEL HILL (9-3)
When/Where: 8 p.m. Friday, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Kilgore: OL Alex Cervantes … OL Taylor Hill … OL McCabe Wheeler … OL Jared Rich … OL Justin Flores … Davin Rider (201 carries, 2,039 yards, 27 TD; 10 catches, 145 yards; 39 tackles, 2 blocked kicks) … Da’Marion Van Zandt (114 of 192, 1,9259 yards, 20 TD, 4 interceptions) … Jermaine Roney (38 catches, 672 yards, 10 TD) … Corey Rider (37 tackles) … Omarion Smith (57 tackles) … Chris Ervin (95 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries) … Kendall Dunn (68 tackles)
Chapel Hill: Demetrius Brisbon (51 of 95, 812 yards, 10 TD, 3 interceptions; 71 carries, 928 yards, 9 TD) … Tyson Berry (41 catches, 725 yards, 6 TD) … Deuce McGregor (42 catches, 873 yrds, 8 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (82 tackles, 4 interceptions) … J.K. Davis (97 tackles, 5 sacks) … Brack Dyer (141 tackles) … Jatavion watson (5 sacks)
Did you know: Kilgore defeated Chapel Hill, 41-20, in a district game earlier this season. Davin Rider rushed for 227 yards and three TD in that win … Kilgore and Chapel Hill met in the fourth round of the Class 3A Division I 2013 playoffs, with Kilgore rolling to a 59-19 win. Kilgore later lost to Carthage in the state title game
Last week: Kilgore 28, Stafford 26; Chapel Hill 51, Brazosport 27
Up next: The winner faces either Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville or El Campo
---
GILMER (11-1) VS. VAN (12-0)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Gilmer: OL Braelyn Ward … OL Taylor Nealy … OL Bodie Henson … OL Lucas Cano … OL Brayden Clinton … Brandon Tennison (196 of 274, 2,882 yards, 25 TD, 4 interceptions; 69 carries, 396 yards, 2 TD) … Ashton Haynes (131 carries, 1,089 yards, 22 TD) … Jay Rockwell (35 catches, 555 yards, 6 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (63 catches, 1,011 yards, 8 TD; 6 interceptions) … Omero Orona (81 tackles) … Jose Hernandez (83 tackles) … Matthew Burton (89 tackles, 19 TFL, 9 sacks) … Derrick Borda (78 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks)
Van: Jackson Rainey (155 of 244, 2,314 yards, 37 TD, 3 interceptions; 136 carries, 1,183 yards, 13 TD) … Alex Zifer (153 carries, 1,046 yards, 9 TD; 13 catches, 134 yards) … Luca Kozhev (62 catches, 1,037 yards, 20 TD) … Brayden Bradshaw (36 catches, 531 yards, 6 TD) … Beau Barton (135 tackles, 9 sacks, 16 QB pressures) … Braydon Hullum (90 tackles, 13 TFL) … Mason Moffatt (75 tackles, 10 sacks, 5 TFL)
Did you know: Gilmer and Van have a long playoff history against each other, meeting seven times in the postseason. Gilmer earned wins in 1941 (70-0, Class A first round), 1981 (16-8, Class 3A first round), 2010 (50-27, Class 3A Division II second round) and 2011 (57-40, Class 3A Division II second round) and Van won 1-0 in 1942 (Forfeit by Gilmer in Class A second round), 1943 (19-6, Class A second round) and 1980 (7-7, Class 3A fist round). Van won the 1980 game on penetrations, and lost the next week to Pittsburg, 24-0
Last week: Gilmer 68, Caddo Mills 31; Van 35, Sunnyvale 25
Up next: The winner faces either Texarkana Pleasant Grove or Quinlan Ford
---
CARTHAGE (11-0) VS. CHINA SPRING (12-0)
When/Where: 5 p.m. Fiday, Children’s Health Stadium, Prosper
Notable
Carthage: OL Keystone Allison … OL Zach Carlisle … OL Davion Wallace … OL Johnny Lewis … OL Blake Strong … Connor Cuff (145 of 254, 2,050 yards, 28 TD, 6 interceptions) … Zsemad Williams (94 carries, 644 yards, 6 TD) … Montrel Hatten (59 catches, 1,018 yards, 14 TD) … Braeden Wade (29 catches, 400 yards, 5 TD) … Noah Paddie (26 catches, 392 yards, 5 TD) … Kip Lewis (108 tackles, 20 TFL, 5 sacks) … Camden Foster (93 tackles, 16 TFL) … Giancarlos Riascos (80 tackles, 28 TFL, 6 sacks, 47 QB pressures) … Zy’Kerrian Tatum (61 tackles, 23 TFL, 16 QB pressures, 7 sacks)
China Spring: LB Tristan Exline … RB Kyle Barton … QB Major Bowden (105 rushing yards, 203 passing yards last week vs. Sealy)
Did you know: Carthage and China Spring have met twice in the playoffs, with Carthage winning both encounters. Carthage earned a 26-20 Class 4A Division I state semifinal win in 2016, and then defeated Wylie (31-17) the next week for the state title. Carthage also defeated China Spring a year ago in a 4A Division II fourth-round game, 52-14, knocking off Wimberly the next week and then beating Gilmer two weeks later for the program’s eighth state title
Last week: Carthage 42, Hamshire-Fannett 14; China Spring 48, Sealy 7
Up next: The winner faces either West Orange-Stark or Bellville
---
MALAKOFF (9-3) VS. WEST (12-0)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday; Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Notable
Malakoff: RB Duce Hart … QB/DB Judd Driskell … LB DK Rose
West: QB Zane Meinen … RB TJ McCutcheon … WR Wyatt Wolf … Joseph Pendleton
Did you know: Malakoff’s defense has posted five shutouts this season … McCutcheon ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns last week against Mineola.
Last week: Malakoff 42, Pottsboro 0; West 37, Mineola 7
Up next: The winner faces either Gladewater or Mount Vernon
---
GLADEWATER (9-2) VS. MOUNT VERNON (12-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Notable
Gladewater: OL Tyler Smith … OL Taylor Pickett … OL Chance Mendez … OL Chase Wise … OL Zach Shipp … TE Jobey Shico … TE Tra Sanders … TE Logan Bohanon … ATH D.J. Allen (43 of 96, 676 yards, 3 TD, 6 interceptions; 96 carries, 942 yards, 10 TD; 12 catches, 288 yards, 1 TD; 22 tackles, 1 sack) … Kollin Lewis (208 passing yards; 20 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD; 27 catches, 514 yards, 3 TD) … Za Campbell (107 carries, 765 yards, 13 TD; 78 tackles) … G’braylon Polley (99 carries, 511 yards, 14 TD) … Ben Alvarez (63 tackles) … Calan Castles (61 tackles, 4 sacks)
Mount Vernon: Braden Bennett (166 of 260, 2,984 yards, 38 TD, 6 interceptions) … Makenzie McGill (233 carries, 1,837 yards, 32 TD) … Caydon Coffman (65 catches, 1,379 yards, 24 TD) … Jaden Horton (40 catches, 777 yards, 7 TD) … Keaton decker (121 tackles) … Austin Reed (114 tackles, 6 sacks) … Boone Morris (103 tackles, 5 sacks) … Blaine Crouse (3 interceptions)
Did you know: Mount Vernon defeated Gladewater 51-43 a year ago in a first-round playoff game
Last week: Gladewater 49, Grandview 21; Mount Vernon 57, whitney 30
Up next: The winner faces either West or Malakoff
---
BECKVILLE (12-0) VS. TIMPSON (10-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Stephen F. Austin's Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches
Notable
Beckville: OL Brady Davis … OL Ely Sanders … OL Micah English … OL Jasper Best … OL Elijah Sexton … OL Levi LaGrone … Ryan Harris (104 carries, 1,008 yards, 24 TD; 80 of 128, 1,780 yards, 25 TD, 5 interceptions; 110 tackles, interceptions) … J’Koby Williams (1 passing TD; 110 carries, 1,360 yards, 21 TD; 24 catches, 516 yards, 8 TD; 42 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries; 3 punt returns for TD) … Bo Hammons (61 carries, 606 yards, 7 TD; 1 TD catch; 103 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles) … Karter Jones (2 TD rushing, 1 TD reception) … Will Bogs (27 carries, 304 yards, 3 TD; 87 tackles, 6 TFL) … Adam Gregory (1 rushing TD; 1 receiving TD; 94 tackles, 12 TFL, 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles; Tyler Bryan (50 tackles) … Ethan Sides (63 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries)
Timpson: Terry Bussey (5 carries, 131 yards, 2 TD; 11 of 15, 250 yards, 4 TD last week vs. Thorndale) … Braden Courtney (2 catches, 56 yards, 1 TD; 12 carries, 150 yards, 2 TD vs. Thorndale) … Malachi Blanton (4 catches, 84 yards vs. Thorndale) … Vosky Howard (2 catches, 77 yards, 2 TD; 80-yard KO return for TD vs. Thorndale)
Did you know: Timpson and Beckville met in the fourth round of the 2020 Class 2A Division I playoffs, with Timpson earning a 55-14 win … Beckville has scored at least 40 points in all 12 of its games this season, topping 70 points once and 60 points five times … Timpson has scored at least 47 points in all 10 of its games this season, topping 70 points once and 60 points four times … Timpson fumble on its first possession last week against Thorndale, and then scored on its next 10 possessions
Last week: Beckville 50, Hearne 31; Timpson 74, Thorndale 13
Up next: The winner faces either Centerville or Holland