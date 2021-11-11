When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Williams Stadium, Garland
Notable
Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (139 carries, 1,219 yards, 12 TDs; 26 catches, 305 yards, 5 TD) … RB Bryson Donnell (114 carries, 753 yards, 12 TDs; 32 catches, 403 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Bruce Bruckner (87 of 170, 1,082 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INT; 51 carries, 234 yards, 4 TDs) … DL Jordan Renaud (54 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 FF) … ATH Aaron Sears (13 carries, 203 yards, 2 TDs; 58 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT) … OL Donavan Jordan … OL Kade Fry … LB LaBrendo Flowers (64 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 FR, 1 FF) … LB Jett Stanger (82 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 FF, 3 FR) … DB Jordan Ford (73 tackles, 4 FR, 4 INT, 4 TFL) … DB Cayden Starks (55 tackles) … WR LaDavion Butler … K Christian Baxter … WR Ja’Kaleb Turner (9 catches, 275 yards, 3 TD) … Jeremiah Sheffie (60 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT)
Garland: QB Cergio Perez (218 of 298, 3,230 yards, 52 TDs, 6 INT) … RB Jayhon Powers (111 carries, 891 yards, 12 TDs) … RB Keyunte King (83 carries, 844 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Jordan Hudson (60 catches, 1,020 yards, 21 TDs) … WR Ellis Rogers (61 catches, 805 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Charles Allen (37 catches, 472 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Aaron King (36 catches, 503 yards, 8 TDs) … Tray Alexander … Keylan Smith … Jonathan Brown … Chauncey Carter (6 INT)
Did you know: This is Legacy’s third consecutive year in the playoffs. Last season, the Red Raiders opened the postseason with a 20-14 win over Garland Naaman Forest for the program’s first playoff victory since 2009 … Miller needs 28 yards to break the school’s all-time rushing record of 4,748 yards set by Tyrone Ross … Perez is committed to South Dakota … Hudson is a four-star recruit committed to SMU … Garland averages 53 points per game.
Last week: Mesquite 21, Tyler Legacy 9; Garland 70, South Garland 14
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Cedar Hill or Bryan.
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday; Turner Stadium, Humble
Notable
Chapel Hill: QB Demetrius Brisbon (41 of 71, 645 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INT; 46 carries, 623 yards, 6 TDs; 33 tackles) … WR Deuce McGregor (39 catches, 827 yards, 8 TDs) … WR Tyson Berry (35 catches, 617 yards, 5 TDs) … LB Brack Dyer (123 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks) … RB Ricky Stewart (44 carries, 342 yards, 2 TDs) … JK Davis (80 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks) … Solomon Macfoy (11 catches, 199 yards, 3 TDs; 72 tackles, 2 INT) … Jatavion Watson (72 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks)
Vidor: Austin Rodgers … Jarrett Odom … Weston Sebulvado … Jason Watson
Did you know: Brisbon and Stewart are both freshmen … Vidor has held three opponents — Bellaire Episcopal, Jasper and Livingston — to exactly 7 points this season. Vidor’s lone loss was 13-7 to Huffman-Hargrave … Vidor and Chapel Hill both defeated Livingston this season. Vidor took a 40-7 win over the Lions, while Chapel Hill took a 35-15 victory over Livingston.
Last week: Chapel Hill 32, Henderson 14; Vidor 28, Lumberton 27
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Houston Wheatley or Brazosport.
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Stephen F. Austin’s Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches
Notable
Lindale: Sam Peterson (153 of 262, 2,281 yards, 20 TDs, 11 interceptions; 107 carries, 594 yards, 6 TDs) … Patrick Daniels (136 carries, 714 yards, 7 TDs) … Evan Alford (50 catches, 772 yards, 6 TDs) … Jacob Seekford (37 catches, 737 yards, 6 TDs) … Colton Widemon (56 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 TFL) … Christian King (41 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 3 FF)… Kieler Miller (53 tackles, 4 sacks) … Brett Maya (3 INT)
Lumberton: QB Lucas Powell (173 of 262, 2,270 yards, 21 TDs, 10 INT; 75 carries, 136 yards, 7 TDs) … RB Jaddon Ward (188 carries, 834 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Trey Kersh (68 catches, 801 yards, 7 TDs) … Colton Orr (104 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FF) … Brock Jackson (74 tackles, 16 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 FF) … Robert Janda (58 tackles, 4 INT)
Did you know: Lindale averages 40.2 points per game … Lindale’s loss last week ended a five-game winning streak … Powell, Ward, Kersh and Jackson are all sophomores … Lumberton first-year head coach James Reyes is a former assistant coach at Nacogdoches and is the son of Bobby Reyes, who compiled 98 wins at Smithville, Richardson Pearce, McKinney and Nacogdoches.
Last week: Kilgore 65, Lindale 58; Vidor 28, Lumberton 27
Up next: The winner will advance to face either El Campo or Houston Yates.
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Yates Stadium, Willis
Notable
Palestine: QB Jerrod Walker (35 of 86, 707 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INT; 35 carries, 122 yards, 10 TDs) … RB Jermany Walker (60 carries, 533 yards, 4 TDs; 6 catches, 218 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Shedrick Dudley (104 carries, 692 yards, 6 TDs) … Jon Denman (70 tackles) … Ti Crawford (71 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 2 FR) … Tyler Hunt (70 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FR)
Little Cypress-Mauriceville: Dwight Davis … Da’Marion Morris … Keaton Rives … Ashton Landry
Did you know: Palestine has been outscored 320-289 this season … The Wildcats had a three-game winning streak before a 53-23 loss to Lindale on Oct. 29 … Little Cypress-Mauriceville has won three straight games.
Last week: Palestine had a bye; Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Splendora 7
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Houston North Forest or West Columbia.
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Notable
Brownsboro: QB Jaxyn Rogers (192 of 320, 2,468 yards, 21 TDs, 10 INT; 47 carries, 41 yards, 5 TDs) … RB Kyle Nichols (97 carries, 553 yards, 8 TDs) … WR GeKyle Baker (50 catches, 1,078 yards, 12 TDs) … OL CJ Cofer … DB Tanner Ackerman (114 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INT, 2 FR) … DL Aiden Hardin (82 tackles, 4 sacks, 9 TFL, 4 FF, 2 FR)
Pittsburg: Brayden Bolton (20 of 27, 290 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 127 carries, 1,005 yards, 14 TDs; 51 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 INT) … Christian Bates (91 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INT, 2 FF) … Terrell Williams (61 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks)
Did you know: The loss to Van last week ended a four-game winning streak for Brownsboro … Pittsburg started the season 0-7 and was outscored 212-92. The Pirates ended the regular season with three straight wins, outscoring opponents 146-38, to make the playoffs.
Last week: Van 48, Brownsboro 21; Pittsburg 46, Liberty-Eylau 10
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Quinlan Ford or Godley.
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Pine Tree Pirate Stadium, Longview
Notable
Van: QB Jackson Rainey (144 of 230, 2,138 yards, 35 TDs, 3 INT; 113 carries, 1,008 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Luca Kozhev (58 catches, 940 yards, 19 TDs) … RB Alex Zifer (118 carries, 843 yards, 8 TDs) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (28 catches, 364 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Beau Barton (114 tackles, 31 TFL, 7 sacks) … DL KD Erskine (63 tackles, 20 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR)
Liberty-Eylau: Jaydin Hampton … Chris Lewis … Mike Riley
Did you know: Van took a 27-25 win over Liberty-Eylau in the regular season … Liberty-Eylau has lost three straight games, only scoring 25 total points in that span.
Last week: Van 48, Brownsboro 21; Pittsburg 46, Liberty-Eylau 10
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Sunnyvale or Ferris.
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium, DeSoto
Notable
Rusk: QB Owen McCown (198 of 304, 2,677 yards, 29 TDs, 3 INT; 73 carries, 313 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Heston Kelly (100 catches, 1,011 yards, 8 TDs) … Elijah Ward (37 catches, 681 yards, 6TDs) … Aiden McCown (22 catches, 527 yards, 7 TDs; 82 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 INT, 3 FF) … LB Caleb Ferrara (107 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 TFL, 4 FF) … Nathaniel Yancey (107 tackles, 4 TFL)
Salado: Hutton Haire … Joshua Huckabee … Aidan Wilson
Did you know: Salado is averaging 44.6 points per game … After losing 48-7 to China Spring, Salado has scored 142 points in its last two games … Salado has eliminated Rusk from the playoffs the last two seasons — by forfeit in 2020 and 57-16 in 2019.
Last week: Rusk 48, Center 45; Salado 65, Waco Robinson 7
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Bellville or Orangefield.
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Midway’s Panther Stadium, Hewitt
Notable
Malakoff: RB Duce Hart … QB/DB Judd Driskell … LB DK Rose
Maypearl: Homer Arizpe … Heath Graf … Adian Votaw
Did you know: Malakoff has won seven straight games since an 0-3 start.
Last week: Malakoff 41, Fairfield 7; West 65, Maypearl 0
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Pottsboro or Tatum.
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Spring Hill’s Panther Stadium, Longview
Notable
Troup: QB Grayson Hearon (103 of 198, 1,779 yards, 11 TDs, 11 INT) … RB Kevin Pierce (137 carries, 980 yards, 17 TDs) … LB Kaden Mahoney (125 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 FF, 1 FR) … Bracey Cover (22 catches, 555 yards, 5 TDs)
Paul Pewitt: Hayden Green … Deiontray Hill … Joey Green
Did you know: Troup is in the playoffs for the fourth straight season … Paul Pewitt has scored 98 points the last two weeks.
Last week: Troup had a bye; Paul Pewitt 47, Redwater 13
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Waskom or Corrigan-Camden.
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Rabbit Stadium, Atlanta
Notable
Arp: Frank Smith (66 of 111, 1,352 yards, 20 TDs, 8 INT; 94 carries, 534 yards, 7 TDs) … Michael Brager (123 carries, 977 yards, 7 TDs; 67 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 INT) … Kadaylon Williams (94 carries, 633 yards, 7 TDs; 11 catches, 235 yards, 3 TDs; 106 tackles, 17 TFL, 2 FF)
DeKalb: Payton Yandle … Amar Love … Chris Betts
Did you know: Arp has won five of its last six games, and DeKalb has won four of five.
Last week: Arp 34, Grand Saline 31; DeKalb had a bye
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Newton or Harleton.
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Blackcat Stadium, Mexia
Notable
Alto: RB Je’Darius Bolton … OL Jesus Tellez … TE Isaack Weatherford
Thorndale: QB Coy Stutts … WR Clason Beasley
Did you know: Thorndale has dropped two straight games by 7 points each … Thorndale’s defense has posted five shutouts this season … Alto has won three straight games, averaging 54.7 points per game in that span.
Last week: Alto had a bye; Thorndale had a bye
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Timpson or Frankston.
