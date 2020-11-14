Ke'Von Sheppard

Tyler High's Ke'Von Sheppard (15) catches the ball over Wylie East's Caden Roeschen (33) during Friday's District 7-5A Division I football game at Wylie Stadium in Wylie. Tyler won 27-20.

 Mark Martin/Tyler Morning Telegraph freelance

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Abilene 42, Wolfforth Frenship 7

Abilene Cooper 48, Saginaw 13

Allen 56, Denton Guyer 38

Alpha Omega 47, Galveston O'Connell 36

Alvin Shadow Creek 20, Pearland 6

Amarillo Palo Duro 27, Lubbock 20

Austin Hyde Park 35, Austin Brentwood 12

Austin McCallum 38, Austin Crockett 14

Austin TSD 54, Logos Prep 6

Austin Vandegrift 38, Hutto 6

Azle 55, FW Brewer 49

Barbers Hill 40, Santa Fe 6

Bastrop 42, Pflugerville Connally 41

Baytown Goose Creek 30, Friendswood 27

Baytown Sterling 24, Galveston Ball 14

Beaumont United 29, La Porte 20

Big Spring 32, EP Riverside 26, 3OT

Boerne Geneva 52, CC John Paul 35

Brenham 59, Elgin 7

Brownsville Memorial 26, Brownsville Lopez 7

Brownsville St. Joseph 54, SA St. Anthony's 27

Bryan 45, Killeen 27

Bryan Rudder 35, Fulshear 14

Bryan St. Joseph 47, Baytown Christian 0

Bullard Brook Hill def. Dallas Christian, forfeit

Burleson Centennial 69, Mansfield Legacy 56

CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Carroll 14

CC Ray 14, CC King 7

Canutillo 54, Clint Horizon 0

Canyon Randall 28, Abilene Wylie 14

Carrollton Creekview 64, FW Wyatt 36

Carrollton Smith def. Dallas Sunset, forfeit

Cedar Park Summit 52, Bulverde Bracken 6

Channelview 53, Pasadena Rayburn 21

Cibolo Steele 42, SA South San Antonio 10

College Station 64, Cleveland 0

Conroe Oak Ridge 44, Willis 34

Crosby 41, Texas City 6

Crowley 19, FW Arlington Heights 7

Cypress Bridgeland 59, Cypress Lakes 3

Cypress Woods 63, Cypress Springs 36

Dallas Highland Park 56, McKinney North 14

Dallas Jesuit 56, Irving Nimitz 7

Dallas Kimball 56, Dallas Spruce 7

De Soto 63, Hewitt Midway 14

Del Rio 42, Laredo Nixon 6

EP Andress 28, EP Austin 21

EP Burges 49, EP Bowie 14

EP Chapin 38, EP Bel Air 35

EP Franklin 35, EP Coronado 7

EP Irvin 42, EP Jefferson 8

EP Parkland 61, EP Ysleta 14

Eagle Pass 48, Laredo Alexander 24

Edinburg Vela 44, Edinburg Economedes 7

Ennis 63, Forney 10

Euless Trinity def. FW Chisholm Trail, forfeit

FW Lake Country 35, Lubbock Christian 24

FW Nolan 31, Dallas Parish Episcopal 14

FW Polytechnic 48, FW Trimble Tech 8

FW Southwest 48, FW South Hills 0

Fort Bend Kempner 20, Fort Bend Clements 14

Frisco 23, Denison 3

Frisco Lebanon Trail 47, Princeton 28

Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Wakeland 14

Frisco Memorial 35, Prosper Rock Hill 33

Frisco Reedy 41, Denton 3

Galena Park North Shore 58, Humble Summer Creek 0

Georgetown 63, Leander 42

Godley 41, Quinlan Ford 12

Grapevine 64, FW North Side 7

Greenville 47, Sulphur Springs 27

Hallettsville Sacred Heart def. Temple Central Texas, forfeit

Houston Heights 22, Arlington Lamar 21

Houston Madison 40, Sharpstown 22

Houston Spring Woods 34, Houston Northbrook 17

Houston St. Thomas 48, Tomball Concordia 17

Humble Atascocita 28, Houston King 24

Hurst Bell 16, North Crowley 7

Irving MacArthur 35, Irving 14

Irving The Highlands 62, FW Covenant Classical 16

Justin Northwest 59, Granbury 31

Katy Pope John 21, SA Christian 14

Katy Seven Lakes 38, Katy Mayde Creek 26

Killeen Harker Heights 51, Killeen Shoemaker 50, OT

Klein Collins 31, Klein 24

Laredo United 38, Laredo Johnson 6

League City Clear Springs 59, Dickinson 48

Leander Glenn 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 21

Lewisville Flower Mound 63, Plano East 21

Lewisville Marcus 46, Plano West 24

Lewisville The Colony 42, Frisco Heritage 3

Los Fresnos 28, Harlingen South 21

Lubbock Coronado 45, Amarillo 13

Lucas Lovejoy 70, Lake Dallas 7

Magnolia 21, Magnolia West 14

Mansfield Timberview 55, Dripping Springs 28

Manvel 66, Richmond Foster 28

Marble Falls 62, Austin Navarro 0

Marble Falls Faith 44, Temple Holy Trinity 22

McKinney 34, Denton Braswell 31

McKinney Boyd 29, Little Elm 10

Mesquite Poteet 61, Dallas Conrad 0

Midland Lee 46, Odessa 0

Montgomery 38, A&M Consolidated 14

Mount Pleasant def. Hallsville, forfeit

N. Richland Hills Richland 61, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14

Nacogdoches 28, Jacksonville 18

Nederland 42, Dayton 26

New Braunfels 48, SA East Central 14

New Braunfels Canyon 49, Kyle Lehman 7

New Braunfels Christian 59, San Marcos Baptist Academy 24

New Caney Porter 41, Waller 28

North Forney 42, Corsicana 0

Northwest Eaton 57, Keller Central 7

Odessa Permian 42, Midland 14

Pasadena Dobie 52, Pasadena Memorial 7

Pearland Dawson 65, Alief Elsik 7

Pflugerville Hendrickson 52, Austin Anderson 24

Port Arthur Memorial 48, Baytown Lee 28

Port Neches-Groves 62, Humble Kingwood Park 35

Red Oak 46, Midlothian 35

Richardson Lake Highlands 58, Richardson Berkner 14

Richardson Pearce 34, Richardson 21

Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 31

Rockwall 56, Dallas Skyline 6

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 63, Round Rock Westwood 20

Round Rock Stony Point 13, Round Rock McNeil 12

Royse City 45, Crandall 22

SA Churchill 43, SA LEE 7

SA Highlands 40, SA Burbank 22

SA Holy Cross 62, Schertz John Paul II 14

SA Houston 26, SA Edison 23

SA Johnson 42, SA Madison 7

SA Lanier 14, SA Kennedy 2

SA Northside Brennan 52, SA Northside Taft 13

SA Roosevelt 41, SA Northside Clark 17

SA Southwest 58, Laredo Martin 0

SA Wagner 57, Schertz Clemens 56, OT

Seguin 48, SA McCollum 7

South Grand Prairie 30, Arlington 21

Spring Branch Living Rock 82, SA Atonement 0

Spring Westfield 10, Spring Dekaney 0

Temple def. Belton, forfeit

Texarkana Texas 44, Longview Pine Tree 0

Tomball Memorial 49, Klein Forest 20

Tyler 27, Wylie East 20 

Victoria West 49, CC Moody 21

WF Rider 49, Plainview 0

Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Red Oak Ovilla 6

Weatherford 30, Saginaw Boswell 7

Weslaco 24, Harlingen 13

Whitehouse 30, Marshall 22

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 93, Amarillo San Jacinto 72

Wylie 30, Garland Rowlett 27

Class 4A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Andrews 67, Clint Mountain View 0

Clint 30, San Angelo Lake View 14

Decatur 49, Pampa 28

Dumas 37, Lake Worth 27

Region II Bi-District

Kennedale 44, Brownwood 7

Melissa 62, Dallas Carter 20

Stephenville 56, FW Benbrook 14

Waco La Vega 51, FW Western Hills 0

Wilmer-Hutchins 31, Kaufman 28

Region III Bi-District

El Campo 63, Yates 6

Huffman Hargrave 19, Palestine 10

Kilgore 42, Splendora 0

Needville 51, Houston Furr 13

Region IV Bi-District

Austin LBJ 61, Pleasanton 0

CC Miller 70, La Feria 7

Fischer Canyon Lake 48, La Vernia 27

Port Lavaca Calhoun 74, Zapata 0

Class 4A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Celina 52, Vernon 0

Graham 62, Van Alstyne 10

Midland Greenwood 50, Seminole 20

Perryton 34, Monahans 20

Sweetwater 69, Levelland 24

Region II Bi-District

Gilmer 54, Canton 21

Mexia 44, Longview Spring Hill 26

Nevada Community 28, Glen Rose 25

Van 34, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0

Region III Bi-District

Carthage def. Gatesville, forfeit

China Spring 45, Jasper 19

Salado def. Rusk, forfeit

West Orange-Stark 59, Sweeny 8

Region IV Bi-District

Hondo 38, Ingleside 28

Raymondville 48, Devine 47

Rockport-Fulton 38, Carrizo Springs 28

Wimberley 27, Smithville 6

Class 3A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Dalhart 44, Lamesa 14

Denver City 41, Littlefield 22

Paradise 10, Tuscola Jim Ned 7

Pilot Point 56, Clyde 16

Region II Bi-District

Malakoff 83, Maypearl 7

Mount Vernon 51, Gladewater 43

Pottsboro 35, White Oak 21

Tatum 37, Winnsboro 28

Region III Bi-District

Columbus 42, Rockdale 15

Crockett 41, Anahuac 21

Diboll 59, Buna 22

Lorena 54, Boling 14

Yoakum 57, McGregor 13

Region IV Bi-District

Blanco 35, Poteet 20

Edna 24, CC London 21

Llano 49, Marion 14

Class 3A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Childress 28, Abernathy 21

Idalou 62, Friona 35

Spearman 63, Lubbock Roosevelt 34

Region II Bi-District

Henrietta 35, Jacksboro 21

Holliday 21, Millsap 13

Sadler S&S Consolidated 20, Blooming Grove 0

WF City View 34, Comanche 21

Region III Bi-District

Elysian Fields 50, Hemphill 38

Hooks 52, Troup 21

Hughes Springs 34, Anderson-Shiro 26

Newton 78, Harleton 6

Omaha Pewitt 30, Harmony 27

Waskom 45, New Waverly 33

Region IV Bi-District

George West 49, Odem 12

Lexington 7, East Bernard 0, OT

Natalia 42, Hebbronville 14

Rogers 41, El Maton Tidehaven 34

Class 2A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Anson 45, Winters 7

Panhandle 55, Hale Center 7

San Saba 31, Forsan 17

Region II Bi-District

Alvord 35, Como-Pickton 22

Cooper 32, Trenton 12

Crawford 49, Kerens 14

Italy 28, Rio Vista 21

Region III Bi-District

Garrison 17, Hawkins 7

Hearne 59, Grapeland 14

Normangee 43, Thrall 20

Region IV Bi-District 

Freer 54, La Villa 12

Three Rivers 35, Premont 14

Class 2A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Bovina 19, Plains 7

McCamey 60, Ropesville Ropes 20

Smyer 40, Seagraves 21

Vega 54, Shamrock 22

Region II Bi-District

Albany def. Chico, forfeit

Archer City 67, Lockney 20

Muenster 32, Santo 6

Petrolia 28, Cross Plains 27

Windthorst 56, Hico 14

Region III Bi-District

Bremond 56, Maud 14

Pineland West Sabine 22, Hull-Daisetta 6

Tenaha 53, Burkeville 12

Region IV Bi-District

Bruni 34, Runge 19

D'Hanis 28, Louise 21

Falls City 56, La Pryor 8

Granger 42, Rocksprings 26

Yorktown 49, Charlotte 15

Six-Man Class 1A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Borden County 2, Crowell 0

Happy 71, Petersburg 22

Knox City 84, O'Donnell 60

Region II Bi-District

Garden City 56, Fort Davis 20

Rankin def. Van Horn, forfeit

Westbrook 45, Ira 0

Region III Bi-District

Abbott 51, Avalon 6

Region IV Bi-District

Jonesboro 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 8

Leakey 79, Lometa 30

May 46, Mertzon Irion County 0

Water Valley 54, Baird 8

Six-Man Class 1A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Anton 63, Ackerly Sands 18

Follett 48, Wildorado 0

Groom 67, Miami 37

Lamesa Klondike 66, Amherst 18

Region II Bi-District

Matador Motley County 52, Benjamin 6

Region III Bi-District

Gordon 30, Morgan 28

Ladonia Fannindel 62, Lueders-Avoca 12

Throckmorton 69, Trinidad 24

Region IV Bi-District

Oglesby 62, Oakwood 52

Richland Springs 56, Blanket 30

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

