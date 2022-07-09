OAKLAND, Calif (AP) — José Urquidy allowed four hits over a career-high eight innings to win his third straight decision, helping the Houston Astros keep rolling with an 8-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and Martín Maldonado connected for a three-run drive on a night when every Astros starter had at least one hit including three by Yuli Gurriel. Houston outhit Oakland 14-4 and won for the 10th time in 11 games.
Jose Altuve, selected an All-Star for a franchise-record eighth time, went 1 of 4.
Elvis Andrus homered for the A's, a major league-worst 28-57.
The American League's leader in run support, Urquidy (8-3) was mostly dominant in his first career win in six tries against the A's. He retired 11 straight and 14 of 15 following Andrus' sixth home run this season.
Urquidy dodged potential injury iwhen he made a quick snag of a 92 mph comebacker from Cristian Bethancourt for the final out of the fourth, a play that left Uquidy squatting on the mound for an extended moment.
Over his last 27 innings, Urquidy has allowed six runs while lowering his ERA from 4.99 to 4.08.
A's starter Paul Blackburn retired his first 10 batters before Aledmys Díaz and Yordan Álvarez hit consecutive one-out doubles in the fourth. Bregman then connected on Blackburn's next pitch for his 11th home run and a 3-2 lead.
Maldonado, who struck out swinging in his first at-bat and crushed a 78 mph slider that Blackburn left on the outer middle in the fifth.
Blackburn (6-4) allowed six runs in four innings. He is winless in five career starts against the Astros.