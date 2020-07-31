Harden has 49 to lead Rockets over Mavericks 153-149 in OT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — James Harden scored 49 points and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Dallas Mavericks 153-149 in overtime Friday night in their first game in the NBA bubble.
Harden made 1 of 2 free throws before Trey Burke made a 3-pointer to get the Mavericks within 3 with about 15 seconds left in OT. Harden made 1 of 2 free throws after that, Burke missed a 3, and Harden got the rebound to secure the victory.
Dallas led by 3 before Harden made the first of two free throws, and Robert Covington tipped in a miss on the second to tie it with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation. Luka Doncic missed a shot at the buzzer to send it to overtime.
Kristaps Porzingis had 39 points and 16 rebounds for Dallas, and Doncic had a triple-double with 28 points 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
Burke scored 31 points off the bench and made eight of 10 3-pointers.
Spurs 129, Kings 120
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the San Antonio Spurs pull away and beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120 on Friday night.
DeRozan shot 10 of 13 and had 10 assists for the Spurs, who shot 53.3 percent from the field.
Derrick White matched a career high with 26 points in San Antonio's first game of the restart. The Spurs needed to find offense because LaMarcus Aldridge, the team’s No. 2 scorer, had shoulder surgery in April and will not play in the restart.
Before the game, coach Gregg Popovich and assistant Becky Hammon stood for the national anthem while the remainder of the coaches and players for both teams knelt.
De'Aaron Fox scored a career-high 39 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 24 for the Kings, who are trying to break a 13-year playoff drought.