Chapel Hill (8-3) vs. Brazosport (5-5)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney
Notable
Chapel Hill: QB Demetrius Brisbon (45 of 82, 693 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INT; 63 carries, 878 yards, 8 TDs; 33 tackles) … WR Deuce McGregor (40 catches, 835 yards, 8 TDs) … WR Tyson Berry (38 catches, 657 yards, 6 TDs) … LB Brack Dyer (137 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks) … RB Ricky Stewart (34 carries, 288 yards, 1 TDs) … JK Davis (91 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks) … Solomon Macfoy (11 catches, 199 yards, 3 TDs; 75 tackles, 3 INT) … Jatavion Watson (76 tackles, 7 TFL, 5 sacks)
Brazosport: QB Randon Fontenette (85 of 155, 1,368 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INT; 146 carries, 995 yards, 10 TDs) … RB Paul Woodard (187 carries, 1,597 yards, 21 TDs) … WR Tishaun Davis (22 catches, 451 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Jamerian Knoxon (23 catches, 357 yards, 4 TDs) … Darius Roberson (124 tackles, 8 TFL) … Toric Goins Jr. (3 INT)
Did you know: Brazosport is in the playoffs for the fourth straight year after an eight-year hiatus. Last week, the Exporters picked up the 13th postseason victory in the history of the program, which began in 1924 … Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan and Brazosport head coach Mark Kanipes were in the same district in 2018 when Riordan was at Crosby and Kanipes was at Santa Fe. Kanipes’ team won the meeting in 2018, 27-20 … Brisbon, a freshman, ran for 255 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass in last week’s win over Vidor.
Last week: Chapel Hill 25, Vidor 20; Brazosport 70, Houston Wheatley 41
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Kilgore or Stafford.
---
Kilgore (10-1) vs. Stafford (7-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium, Houston
Notable
Kilgore: Davin Rider (176 carries, 1,819 yards, 25 TD; 8 catches, 128 yards; 39 tackles, 2 blocked kicks, 2 interceptions) … Da’Marion Van Zandt (104 of 173, 1,773 yards, 18 TD) … Jermaine Roney (32 catches, 542 yards, 9 TD) … Corey Rider (13 catches, 389 yards, 5 TD; 33 tackles) … Alex Chavez (36 tackles, 2 sacks) … Omarion Smith (55 tackles) … Chris Ervin (87 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries) … Kendall Dunn (68 tackles) … Peyton Christian (3 sacks) … Chris McGhee (3 sacks)
Stafford: Brayden Batiste (76 of 135, 938 yards, 16 Td, 8 interceptions; 85 carries, 416 yards, 4 TD) … Jamaal Wiley (180 carries, 1,115 yards, 16 TD) … Jordan Barrett (21 catches, 288 yards, 3 TD) … Tyler Miller (19 catches, 335 yards, 6 TD) … Andrew Huff (85 tackles)
Did you know: Davin Rider has rushed for 627 yards and 8 touchdowns in the last two games for Kilgore
Last week: Kilgore 37, Huffman-Hargrave 20; Stafford 50, Houston Furr 7
Up next: The winner will face either Chapel Hill or Brazosport next week
---
Van (11-0) vs. Sunnyvale (6-5)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Wilkerson-Sanderson Stadium, Rockwall
Notable
Van: QB Jackson Rainey (155 of 245, 2,314 yards, 37 TDs, 3 INT; 120 carries, 1,046 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Luca Kozhev (59 catches, 967 yards, 20 TDs) … RB Alex Zifer (144 carries, 985 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (33 catches, 489 yards, 4 TDs) … LB Beau Barton (123 tackles, 35 TFL, 7 sacks) … DL KD Erskine (67 tackles, 20 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR)
Sunnyvale: QB Rigdon Yates (124 of 192, 1,917 yards, 21 TDs, 4 INT; 68 carries, 253 yards) … RB Matt Leavitt (165 carries, 1,092 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Joey Bruszer (62 catches, 855 yards, 13 TDs) … ATH Landry Laird (41 catches, 852 yards, 9 TDs) … Winfree (61 tackles, 22 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 FF)
Did you know: Van is averaging 44.5 points per game this season despite scoring 27 and 28 points in the two wins over Liberty-Eylau … Sunnyvale has won five of six since a 1-4 start.
Last week: Van 28, Liberty-Eylau 0; Sunnyvale 41, Ferris 27
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Gilmer or Caddo Mills.
---
Pittsburg (4-7) vs. Quinlan Ford (11-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Notable
Pittsburg: Brayden Bolton (23 of 33, 416 yards, 5 TD, 1 interception; 136 carries, 1,208 yards, 17 TD; 54 tackles, 4 interceptions) … Melvin Bates (83 carries, 328 yards, 3 TD) … Jaylen Holloway (51 carries, 374 yards, 5 TD) … Rickey Duffey (7 catches, 201 yards, 2 TD) … Ty Price (55 tackles) … Terrell Williams (67 tackles, 6 sacks) … Christian Bates (102 tackles)
Q. Ford: Rowdy Rowan (16 of 34, 461 yards, 2 Td, 2 interceptions; 107 carries, 1,071 yards, 14 TD) … Jadonavan Williams (172 carries, 1,987 yards, 27 TD) … Kaiden Roden (168 carries, 1,840 yards, 24 TD; 122 tackles)
Did you know: Quinlan Ford has rushed for 5,610 yards and 77 touchdowns this season … Pittsburg and Quinlan Ford have met once in the playoffs, with Pittsburg notching a 53-13 win in a 2009 first-round game
Last week: Pittsburg 53, Brownsboro 0; Quinlan Ford 49, Godley 23
Up next: The winner will face either Glen Rose or Pleasant Grove next week
---
Gilmer (10-1) vs. Caddo Mills (8-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Notable
Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (164 or 232, 2,444 yards, 20 TD, 3 interceptions; 65 carries, 377 yards, 2 TD) … Ashton Haynes (110 carries, 953 yards, 19 TD; 17 catches, 266 yards, 2 TD) … Ladaylon Jackson (67 carries, 583 yards, 8 TD) … Jay Rockwell (29 catches, 488 yards, 4 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (50 catches, 834 yards, 8 TD; 5 interceptions))… Omero Orona (81 tackles) … Jose Hernandez (83 tackles) … Matthew Burton (89 tackles, 19 TFL, 9 sacks) … Derrick Borda (78 tackles, 5 sacks)
Caddo Mills: Jason Thomason (188 of 343, 2,906 yards, 35 TD, 10 interceptions; 50 carries, 304 yards, 4 TD) … Adrian Baxter (157 carries, 993 yards, 14 TD) … Caden Lemmon (48 catches, 851 yards, 8 TD) … Jett Saldivar (39 catches, 506 yards, 5 TD)
Did you know: Gilmer has passed for 2,525 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 2,837 yards and 47 TDs this season … Since giving up 28 points to No. 1 ranked Carthage back on Sept. 2, Gilmer hasn’t allowed more than 15 points in six straight games … Gilmer and Caddo Mills have met twice in the playoffs, with Gilmer winning 63-14 in a 2017 second-round game and 38-14 in a 2020 fourth-round game
Last week: Gilmer 71, Mexia 14; Caddo Mills 24, Hillsboro 14
Up next: The winner will face either Van or Sunnyvale next week
---
Rusk (9-2) vs. Bellville (11-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; McLane Stadium, Waco
Notable
Rusk: QB Owen McCown (229 of 341, 3,078 yards, 34 TDs, 3 INT; 80 carries, 372 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Heston Kelly (109 catches, 1,144 yards, 10 TDs) … Elijah Ward (46 catches, 796 yards, 7TDs) … Aiden McCown (27 catches, 568 yards, 7 TDs; 100 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 INT, 3 FF) … LB Caleb Ferrara (127 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 TFL, 4 FF) … Nathaniel Yancey (127 tackles, 4 TFL)
Bellville: Richard Reese (171 carries, 1,955 yards, 31 TDs) … Robert Briggs (104 carries, 1,206 yards, 20 TDs; 18 catches, 411 yards, 7 TDs) … Tyler Fishbeck (158 tackles, 3 TFL, 5 FR) … Dillon Lyons (7 INT) … DJ Sanders (57 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks)
Did you know: Rusk has scored at least 48 points in its last three games … Bellville is averaging 51.8 points per game, and the Brahmas have allowed just 96 points all season with four shutouts … The Brahmas have attempted only 61 passes all season, and Briggs — a Utah State commit — has 18 of their 31 receptions … Sanders is a 6-4, 270-pound freshman … Reese is a three-star recruit committed to Baylor.
Last week: Rusk 49, Salado 42; Bellville 62, Orangefield 14
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Jasper or West Orange-Stark.
---
Mineola (7-4) vs. West (11-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; City Bank Stadium, Forney
Notable
Mineola: T.J. Moreland (53 of 95, 906 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INT) … Dawson Pendergrass (181 carries, 1,906 yards, 24 TDs; 15 catches, 337 yards, 4 TDs; 30 tackles, 6 INT) … Coy Anderson (169 tackles, 24 TFL, 2 sacks)
West: QB Zane Meinen … WR Wyatt Wolf … Joseph Pendleton
Did you know: West is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A Division I … West averages 46.6 points per game … Mineola is averaging 45.3 points per game during its four-game winning streak.
Last week: Mineola 40, Sabine 33; West 55, Fairfield 7
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Malakoff or Pottsboro.
---
Gladewater (8-2) vs. Grandview (9-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Royse City ISD Stadium
Notable
Gladewater: D.J. Allen (41 of 90, 664 yards, 3 TD, 6 interceptions; 85 carries, 836 yards, 8 TD) … 9 catches, 158 yards) … Za Campbell (91 carries, 692 yards, 11 TD; 76 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Kollin Lewis (24 catches, 482 yards, 2 TD) … Frank Sierra (46 tackles) … Calan Castles (55 tackles, 4 sacks) … Ben Alvarez (58 tackles) … Zach Polanco (4 sacks)
Grandview: Ryder Hayes (24 of 28, 380 yards, 4 TD, 1 interception last week vs. Teague) … Kason English (8 catches, 110 yards, 3 TD last week) … Hudson Ross (88 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards last week) … Casey Cannon (11 carries, 115 yards last week)
Did you know: Gladewater’s two losses this season have come to 4A Gilmer and 4A Kilgore … Since the loss to Kilgore back on Sept. 17, the Bears have won seven in a row … Grandview piled up 628 yards last week offensively, while the defense allowed just 152 yards and came away with three interceptions
Last week: Gladewater 49, Bonham 10; Grandview 49, Teague 7
Up next: The winner will face either Mount Vernon or Whitney next week
---
West Rusk (11-0) vs. New Waverly (9-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Driskell Stadium, Crockett
Notable
West Rusk: Andon Mata (122 of 193, 2,220 yards, 32 TD, 3 interceptions; 33 carries, 327 yards, 7 TD) … Tate Winings (122 carries, 988 yards, 10 TD) … Jamal Ford (95 carries, 895 yards, 10 TD) … Geremiah Smith (28 catches, 755 yards, 12 TD) … Omarion Anthony (25 catches, 445 yards, 7 TD) … Will Jackson (39 catches, 626 yards, 8 TD) … Jeremiah Edwards (121 tackles, 11 TFL) … Jimmie Harper (93 tackles, 13 TFL) … Bryant Mason (92 tacles) … Torami Dixon (82 tackles, 4 sacks) … Calvin Mason (77 tackles) … Carson Martin (4 interceptions)
New Waverly: QB Sebastine Amaro … RB Peyton Cooper … LB Will Larrison
Did you know: West Rusk has passed for 2,294 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushed for 2,980 yards and 38 scores this season
Last week: West Rusk 64, Hooks 26; New Waverly 6, Hughes Springs 44
Up next: The winner will face either Daingerfield or Elysian Fields next week
---
DAINGERFIELD (9-2) VS. ELYSIAN FIELDS (9-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Notable
Daingerfield: Dee Lewis (140 of 242, 2,869 yards, 32 TD, 19 carries, 127 yards, 1 TD; 127 tackles, 13 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions) … D’Co Wright (132 carries, 1,242 yards, 16 TD) … Aeryn Hampton (21 carries, 300 yards, 6 TD; 30 catches, 709 yards, 8 TD; 9 interceptions) … C.J. Gilbert (46 catches, 863 yards, 10 TD; 8 interceptions) … (Jakevian Rodgers (25 catches, 512 yards, 3 TD) … Lathan Sauceda (22 catches, 474 yards, 6 TD) … Ladante Johnson (96 tackles, 6 sacks, 20 TFL, 5 forced fumbles) … Quinn Webb (110 tackles)
Elysian Fields: RB/LB William Goodnight (141 carries, 1,358 yards, 19 TD; 9 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD; 83 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 INT, 5 PBU, 4 forced fumbles) … RB Dravion Rather (102 carries, 697 yards, 7 TD) … WR Bradan Manning (38 catches, 647 yards, 7 TD) … QB Landon Swank (45-of-79, 701 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT) … QB Lawson Swank (44-of-74, 619 yards, 10 TD, 2 INT) … LB Jace Greenslate (108 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 4 QB hurries, 1 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries) … LB Corrdaro McPhail (94 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU)
Did you know: Daingerfield has outscored opponents 136-38 in the first quarter, 134-62 in the second quarter, 92-50 in the third quarter, 132-41 in the fourth quarter and 484-192 overall this season
Last week: Daingerfield 50, Harmony 12; Elysian Fields 48, Kountze 17
Up next: The winner will face either West Rusk or New Waverly next week
---
Waskom (10-1) vs. Troup (8-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium, Longview
Notable
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (37-of-63, 754 yards, 10 TD, 2 INT; 82 carries, 862 yards, 22 TD) … RB Tesean Hamilton (84 carries, 856 yards, 12 TD) … WR DJ Feaster (9 catches, 148 yards, 2 TD; 53 carries, 1,008 yards, 16 TD) … WR Carson Gonzalez (13 catches, 336 yards, 4 TD) … LB Trey Stevenson (111 tackles, 22 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 10 QB pressures) … DL Carter Watson (63 tackles, 23 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB pressures) … DB Zay Thomas (48 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 7 PBU, 4 INT, 1 blocked kick)
Troup: Grayson Hearon (114 of 214, 2,027 yards, 12 TD, 11 interceptions) … Kevin Pierce (162 carries, 1,185 yards, 22 TD) … Logan Womack (35 catches, 593 yards, 3 TD) … Charles Boyd (106 tackles) … Kaden Mahoney (139 tackles) … Bradley Adams (5.5 sacks)
Did you know: Waskom and Troup have met in the playoffs twice, with Troup winning a 1973 first-round game, 28-3, and also winning a 2018 second-round game, 47-21
Last week: Waskom 62, Corrigan-Camden 7; Troup 52, Paul Pewitt 34
Up next: The winner will face either Newton or DeKalb next week
---
Beckville (11-0) vs. Hearne (8-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kimbrough Stadium, Murphy
Notable
Beckville: Ryan Harris (73 of 115, 1,627 yards, 24 TD, 5 interceptions; 89 carries, 966 yards, 22 TD; 104 tackles, 2 interceptions) … J’Koby Williams (1 TD pass; 95 carries, 1,174 yards, 17 TD; 21 catches, 490 yards, 8 TD) … Bo Hammons (58 carries, 598 yards, 7 TD; 1 TD reception; 99 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks) … Karter Jones (2 rushing TD, 1 TD reception) … Will Bogs (27 carries, 304 yards, 3 TD; 79 tackles) … Matt Barr (1 TD passing, 1 TD rushing, 20 catches, 567 yards, 9 TD) … Gage Berry (15 catches, 220 yards, 3 TD) … Adam Gregory (82 tackles, 6 sacks, 11 TFL, 3 forced fumbles)
Hearne: Keyshawn Langham (63 of 123, 934 yards, 14 Td, 13 interceptions; 101 carries, 498 yards, 7 TD) … Jabari Dunn (46 carries, 615 yards, 6 TD; 25 catches, 402 yards, 2 TD) … Jecory McGrew (94 carries, 442 yards, 5 TD)
Did you know: Beckville defeated Hearne 41-38 in a second-round playoff game last season … Hearne was 2-3 after five games this season, but has won six in a row heading into Friday’s game
Last week: Beckville 50, Joaquin 24; Hearne 38, Normangee 0
Up next: The winner will face either Timpson or Thorndale next week
---
Hawkins (7-4) VS. Centerville (10-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Palestine
Notable
Hawkins: Kayden Upchurch (144 carries, 1,296 yards) … Jeramy Torres (119 carries, 1,128 yards) … Braden Adams (83 carries, 526 yards) … Drew Dacus (130 rushing yards; 7 catches, 144 yards, 2 TD) … Julian Frazier (204 rushing yards, 59 receiving yards) … Derek Theriot … Logan Reeve … Cort Gambino
Centerville: Centerville’s lone loss was a 27-19 decision to 3A playoff team Corrigan-Camden. Since that loss, the Tigers have allowed a touchdown or less in five of nine games
Did you know: Hawkins’ win over Garrison last week was the first playoff win for the Hawks since 1991
Last week: Hawkins 31, Garrison 20; Centerville 34, Rosebud-Lott 7
Up next: The winner will face either Holland or Shelbyville next week
