Bullard 65, Farmersville 40
The Bullard Lady Panthers opened bracket play in the Great East Texas Shoot with a 65-40 win over the Farmersville Lady Farmers on Friday.
Jadyn Welch led the Lady Panthers with 19 points, followed by Kylie Gilbert (13), Carly Tucker (8), Tre'Anah Copprock (8), Nevaeh Mueller (8), Avery Thomas (5), Anna Turgeau (2) and Brooke Minto
Angie Lee led the Lady Farmers with 12 points with Rylee Ortega adding 11.
The Lady Panthers advance to play either Chapel Hill or Brownsboro at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Palestine 54, Lucas Lovejoy 52
Palestine scored a 54-52 win over Lucas Lovejoy on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro.
The LadyCats are scheduled to meet Van at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Palestine trailed 16-3 after the first quarter and 33-17 at halftime, but closed to within 44-33 after the third quarter before outscoring the Lady Leopards 21-8 in the final period for the victory.
Alyasia led Palestine with 17 points, followed by Jan'aa Johnson (11) and Jayanna Johnson (11).
Samantha Basson led the Lady Leopards with 17 points.
Lovejoy will now play for fifth place at noon Saturday against either Chapel Hill or Brownsboro at the intermediate school gym.
In the first games of the day, Palestine defeated Henderson 52-32, while Lovejoy won over Kerens 37-5.
Against Henderson, Palestine started fast with a 15-6 first-quarter lead. Fantoy led the LadyCats with 18 points wiht Jan'aa Johnson adding 17.
Basson was leading score for Lovejoy against Kerens with nine points with Shelby Tokarz adding eight points.
Van 62, Carthage 43
Landry Jones and Maci Jones combined for 36 points to help power Van into the Great East Texas Shootout semifinals with a 62-43 win over Carthage on Friday in Brownsboro.
The Lady Vandals will play Palestine in the semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs will meet either Henderson or Kerens at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the consolation semifinals.
Jakyra Roberts led Carthage with 15 points.
Chapel Hill 51, Hudson 35
Chapel Hill broke out to 15-4 first-quarter lead and downed Hudson 51-35 on Friday in a first round game of the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro.
Kya Cook led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points while D.J. Kincade and Alexia Rogers both connected for 10 points. Saryiah Henderson scored nine points, followed by Kamaree'a Murphy (3), Hillary Crist (3), Shania Miller (2) and Kiyah Milner (2).
Calli Williams led the Lady Hornets with 11 points, followed by Kylee Johnson (6), Abbie Grissom (5), Kinsey Lucas (4), Caelyn Williams (3), Kylie Scott (3) and Emma Burgess (3).