Van 61, Malakoff 40
Quentin Harris scored 10 to lead a balanced scoring attack as the Van Vandals defeated Malakoff 61-40 in a first round bracket play game on Friday in the Great East Texas Shootout.
Others scoring for Van were Cayden Mitchell (9), Ryder Shoquist (8), John Crow (7), Jacob Hardwick (5), Luca Kozhev (4), Jackson Rainey (4), Canon Rust (4), KD Erskine (4), Ross Hendricks (3), Reed Parish (2) and Kaison Stanford (1).
Quintin Fulton led the Tigers with 11 points
Mineola 58, Henderson 28
Mineola used a big second quarter en route to a 58-28 win over Henderson on Friday in a first-round game of the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro.
The Yellowjackets outscored the Lions 20-8 in the second period to take a 32-17 halftime lead.
Stephen Ogueri led Mineola with 15 points with teammate TJ Moreland adding 13. Also scoring for the Yellowjackts were Dawson Pendergrass (8), Braden Alley (7), Conner Gibson (6), Xzavien Lipscomb (6), Bobby Collins (2) and Isaiah Gardner (1).
Royse City 87, Rains 44
Five Bulldogs scored in double figures as Royse City defeated the Rains Wildcats 87-44 on Friday in the Great East Texas Shootout.
Leading scorers for RC were Jammel Ward (13), Tanner Martin (12), Tre Hamilton (11), Nichola Weaver (11) and Jacob Lane (11).
Kori Foster led Rains with 14 points with Audie McAree adding nine.
Canton 41, Sunnyvale 36
Layne Etheridge hit for 13 points and Chantson Prox added 10 as the Canton Eagles defeated the Sunnyvale Raiders 41-36 on Friday in the Great East Texas Shootout.
The Eagles outscored the Raiders 12-5 in the fourth qurater to rally for the win.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Jaxon Rhyne (7), Kam Shaw (5), Trey Grier (3) and Canon Valenzuela (3).
Jarek Derleth led the Raiders with 10 points.
Lucas Lovejoy 66, Nevada Community 19
The Leopards of Lucas Lovejoy took a 35-11 halftime lead and went on to score a 66-19 win over Nevada Community on Friday in a first round game of the Great East Texas Shootout.
Omari Murdock led the Raiders with 15 points.
Jonah Curry led the Braves with five points.