Brook Hill 44, New Waverly 43
HUNTINGTON — Grayson Murry hit for 13 points as the Brook Hill Guard won a tight 44-43 contest with New Waverly in a quarterfinal matchup in the Huntington Integra Winter Basketball Classic.
Also scoring for BH were Noah Langemeier (9), Brady Callens (7), Hermann Herder Conde (6), Con Dawson (4), Jakob Dluzewski (4) and Colton Carson (1).
Tyler HEAT 50, Gladewater 38
FRANKSTON — Jackson Tomlin led the scoring attack while Cayden Tomlin and Jake Carlile had double-doubles as Tyler HEAT finished pool play unbeaten with a 50-38 win over Gladewater on Friday in the Frankston Invitational Boys Basketball Tournament.
Jackson Tomlin led the way with 16 points, while also grabbing six rebounds with seven assists. Cayden Tomlin had 10 points and 10 rebounds with four assists with Carlile adding 10 points and 10 rebounds with five assists.
Also contributing for the HEAT were Brayden Cox (9 points, 4 rebounds) and Cade Morgan (5 points).
Kollin Lewis led the Bears with 19 points.