Cullen Walker had a double-double as the All Saints Trojans scored a 68-54 win over Lucas Christian on Friday at Brookshire Gym in Tyler.
Walker scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Others scoring for the Trojans were Cameron Reid (13), Bryce Patrick (10), Mill Walters (10), Paul Ceccoli (8) and Drew Jackson (3).
Reid added nine boards.
The Warriors were led by Jameson Gibbons (14), Joey Heydrick (13) and Jacob Nolasco (11).
The Trojans (6-7) plays host to Winona on Monday with varsity action scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Brook Hill 44, New Waverly 43
HUNTINGTON — Grayson Murry hit for 13 points as the Brook Hill Guard won a tight 44-43 contest with New Waverly in a quarterfinal matchup in the Huntington Integra Winter Basketball Classic.
Also scoring for BH were Noah Langemeier (9), Brady Callens (7), Hermann Herder Conde (6), Con Dawson (4), Jakob Dluzewski (4) and Colton Carson (1).
Tyler HEAT 50 wins two
FRANKSTON — Jackson Tomlin led the scoring attack while Cayden Tomlin and Jake Carlile had double-doubles as Tyler HEAT finished pool play unbeaten with a 50-38 win over Gladewater on Friday in the Frankston Invitational Boys Basketball Tournament.
Jackson Tomlin led the way with 16 points, while also grabbing six rebounds with seven assists. Cayden Tomlin had 10 points and 10 rebounds with four assists with Carlile adding 10 points and 10 rebounds with five assists.
Also contributing for the HEAT were Brayden Cox (9 points, 4 rebounds) and Cade Morgan (5 points).
Kollin Lewis led the Bears with 19 points.
Tyler squad then knocked off host Frankston, 38-28, to advance to the championship.
Carlile led HEAT with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Cox added nine points with Cayden Tomlin contributing five points and six rebounds.
Hallsville wins two
DECATUR — The Hallsville Bobcats moved to 14-2 on the year with wins over Texas City (41-40) and Lorena (72-53) on Friday at the Decatur Tournament.
Against Texas City, Anthon McDermott scored 17 points, Taylor Sheffield 11, DQ Harrison eight, David Ruff four and Jake Hall one.
Hall had 18, Luke Cheatham 16, McDermott 11, Sheffield eight, Kamron Gaut six, Camden Sanford five, Zachar Florence four and Harrison and Auby Minchew two apiece against Lorena.
Troup splits games in Frankston tourney
FRANKSTON — The Troup Tigers went 1-1 on Friday in the Frankston Invitational Basketball Tournament.
The Tigers lost to Bullard 60-39, but bounced back to defeat Elkhart 56-27.
Bracey Cover led the Tigers with 28 points. Other scoring for Troup were Trae Davis (5), Colby Turner (4) and Logan Womack (2).
Jeffrey Books led the Panthers with 22 points, followed by Owen Thompson (12), Garrett Nuckolls (8), Drake Kress (6), Cason Craig (4), Layne Alexander (3), Colby Hanna (2) and Austin Hibbler (1).
Against Elkhart, Cover had another standout game, dropping 25 points. Davis added 13, followed by Jarett Castillo (8), Womack (5), Shane Jasper (3), Carson Davenport (1) and Payton Elliott (1).
Cale Starr led the Elks with 15 points, followed by Trystyn Tidrow (5) and Wyett Thomas (3).
Harmony drops two
McLEOD — The Harmony Eagles fell to McLeod (40-27) and Atlanta (66-62) on Friday at the McLeod Tournament.
Tucker Tittle had six points, Boston Seahorn five, Alex Scheuer four, Brandon Larkin and Aidan Chambers three apiece and Chris Arellano, Braxton Baker and Riley Patterson two each in the loss to McLeod.
Boston Seahorn paced the Eagles against Atlanta with 17 points. Arellano added 14, Tucker tittle 10, Larkin nine and Baker, Weston Seahorn and Chambers four apiece.
Big Sandy 66, Cumby 39
BIG SANDY — Host team Big Sandy got 21 points from Sean Gregory, 12 from Malijah Francis and 10 from Ka'myre Fountain in a 66-39 win over Cumby.
New Summerfield 63, Slocum 37
NEW SUMMERFIELD — Rylan Fickey scored 15 points and Mason Wallace added 14 as the New Summerfield Hornets defeated the Slocum Mustangs 63-37 on Friday.
Tony Uribe added 10 points for NS.