HALLSVILLE — Kayden McClenny threw a no-hitter and helped his cause at the plate with a home run and five RBIs as the Lindale Eagles defeated the Pine Tree Pirates, 11-0, on Friday in the Hallsville Baseball Tournament.
McClenny threw six innings and struck out five while walking three. He allowed an unearned run.
Contributing hits for the Eagles were Caden Piccoli with a double and singles from Bryce Everest, Brandon Burckel, Aaron Wolfe and Triztin Smith. Along with McClenny’s five RBIs, others knocking in runs were Wolfe (2) and Burckel (1).
Piccoli, Burckel, Jackson Fugate and Dakota Cook each scoring two runs apiece. Each scoring a run were McClenny, Miles Keith and Judson Long.
Lindale is scheduled to play Marshall at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Tyler Legacy splits pair
CORSICANA — Forney snapped Tyler Legacy’s seven-game winning streak, but the Red Raiders bounced back to beat Red Oak on Friday in the Community National Bank Tournament.
Forney won 5-3 with Legacy downing Red Oak 2-1.
Michael Ortiz was on the mound against Red Oak, going six innings while allowing three hits and two runs. He struck out three and walked five to get the win.
Ethan Smith, William Randall and Kasen Carpenter had hits for the Red Raiders with Smith knocking in a run. Scoring runs were Connor Yearty and Carpenter scored runs.
Easten Smith led the Hawks with a triple.
The Red Raiders (10-3) are scheduled to play Red Oak again at 2 p.m. Saturday and host Allen at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Brook Hill 6, Whitehouse 4
BULLARD — Brook Hill scored four runs in the first inning en route to a 6-4 victory over the Whitehouse Wildcats in the Herman Odom Winter Classic.
Saturday’s semifinals will have Brook Hill facing Kilgore at 10 a.m., followed by West Rusk facing Spring Hill at 2 p.m. The winners will meet in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday in Rusk. Also, Rusk will be playing Alto at noon in Rusk.
Carson Richards and Dylan Malone were both 3 for 3 to lead Brook Hill. Grayson Murry had a double and two RBIs. Other hits were from Cade Chesley and Tanner French. Richards and Aidan Mason.
Scoring runs for the Guard were Richards (2), Mason (1), Malone (1), Murry (1) and Luke Morris (1).
Whitehouse was led at the plate by Colt Eikner (2 hits) and doubles by Michael Dudolski and Ethan Stone. Other Wildcat hits were by Jack Clark, Luke Causey and Erick Hendricks. RBIs were from Dudolski and Causey with Clark, Logan Whitfield, Dudolski and Stone.
Peyton Blackmon pitched four innings of relief for the Wildcats, allowing three hits and one run while striking out three and walking one.
Chesley got the win on the mound by going five innings and giving up six hits and three runs. He struck out four and walked one. Andrew Sims hurled the final inning, allowing one hit and an unearned run. He had one strikeout.
Whitehouse 4, Henderson 0
BULLARD — Jackson Conser and Colin McLemore combined on a three-hitter to power Whitehouse to a 4-0 win over Henderson on Friday in the Herman Odom Winter Classic.
Conser pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three hits while striking out nine and walking two. McLemore got the final out.
Colt Eikner had two hits — single and double — for the Wildcats. Michael Dudolski added a double with singles from Logan Whitfield and Conser. RBIs were from Conser (2), Jack Clark (1) and Whitfield (1).
Cole Bradley had two hits (triple, single) for the Lions with Aden Butler adding one.
Lions drop pair in Garland
GARLAND — The Tyler Lions dropped a pair of games on Friday in the Forney/Garland Baseball Tournament.
The Lions (6-6) lost to Dallas Woodrow Wilson (14-1) and Garland Lakeview Centennial (8-0).
Tyler is scheduled to meet West Mesquite at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Garland High School.