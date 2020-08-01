Astros 9, Angels 6
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Tucker had three hits and a career-high four RBIs, and the Houston Astros started a 10-game road trip with a 9-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
The Astros got a season-high 12 hits during the 4-hour, 21-minute game, which is the longest nine-inning contest in Angels Stadium history.
Tucker, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, is getting a chance to be a regular in the lineup with Yordan Álvarez out due to an undisclosed injury. Tucker put Houston on the board with a two-run double in the second. With the Astros leading 6-4 in the seventh, he put the game away with a two-run single to right.
Lance McCullers Jr., who missed last season after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, made his first road start in nearly two years. The right-hander struggled a bit with command in his four innings and wasn't able to retire the side once. He allowed four runs and six hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Brandon Bielak (2-0) came in after McCullers and pitched two scoreless innings. Five Astros pitchers issued 12 walks, but Los Angeles left 12 on base and were 3 for 18 with runners in scoring position.
Giants 9, Rangers 2
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer off Mike Minor in the fifth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Friday night.
Darin Ruf drove in three runs, and Chadwick Tromp had his first major league hit and RBI for the Giants.
Shin-Soo Choo hit an opposite-field home run for Texas on the game's first pitch. Choo has 24 career leadoff home runs with the Rangers, second in franchise history to Ian Kinsler's 29. Choo was also hit by a pitch for the 151st time in his career, most among active players.
After striking out and a deep flyout in his first two at-bats, Flores hit a 2-2 pitch from Minor into the left field stands to put the Giants ahead 4-2 in the fifth. It was the first home run allowed by a Rangers starter this season and came following consecutive one-out singles by Tromp and Mauricio Dubón.
Texas scored an unearned run off Giants starter Logan Webb in the third but didn't get another hit until the ninth.
Minor (0-2) allowed six runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.
The Rangers made a series of moves, adding first baseman Greg Bird and right-hander Jimmy Herget from the alternate training site. Right-hander Ariel Jurado was designated for assignment.