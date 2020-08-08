OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Semien singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 13th in a game that matched the longest this season with baseball's new extra-innings rule, and the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 3-2 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.
Alex Bregman hit an RBI double in the top of the 13th inning only for the A's to tie it on Austin Allen's single in the bottom half against Cy Sneed (0-2). J.B. Wendelken (1-0) worked three strong innings and the A's finally delivered after squandering bases-loaded chances in the 10th and 12th.
Houston lost its third straight.
The Astros were supposed to visit Oakland months ago in late March for their first road trip of 2020 after a sign-stealing scam that blemished baseball during the offseason. Coronavirus delayed the Bay Area trip.
A plane flew over earlier Friday with a banner reading "Houston Asterisks" after the three-time reigning division champs were mired in scandal.
Robbie Grossman hit a tying homer in the seventh and Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman made a terrific stop on Jose Altuve's sharp grounder to keep the game tied in the 10th.
Zack Greinke and Chris Bassitt dueled early. Greinke remained winless over his initial three outings, while Bassitt has allowed just two earned runs over 16 2/3 innings so far.
Kyle Tucker's double put the Astros ahead in the third.