There was an unlikely hero in Game 1 of a Class 4A area round baseball playoff series between Bullard and Canton Thursday night at Mike Carter Field.
Krew Korenek threw six shutout innings as Bullard opened the series with a 5-0 win over the Eagles.
Korenek, a seldom-used freshman lefthander who didn’t log an inning in varsity district play, did not start Thursday’s game.
Junior Jace Benson threw the first inning, and an error allowed Canton to get two runners into scoring position with one out. Benson came back with a strikeout and gt Reed Vannorsdel to ground out to Derek Degrate at first base to end the inning.
When Benson was warming up for the second inning, he motioned to the dugout and had to leave the game.
“His arm was sore,” Bullard head coach Robert Ellis said. “He threw great for us last week, seven complete innings. He said he felt great going into it, but he said his arm got tight on him.”
Ellis turned to Korenek.
“For me, the decision on that was that he’s a pitch to contact guy,” Ellis said. “You lose your pitcher, so you can lose some momentum. I wanted our defense to have a chance to make plays and rally behind Krew, because he’s a strike thrower, and he forces contact.”
“I got really nervous,” Korenek said. “I just tried to stay calm. My defense played really good. We’re just going to go out here and play more baseball.”
After Bullard had stranded the bases loaded in the top half of the second inning, Korenek came in and hit three batters in the bottom of the second inning, but got Layne Etheridge to hit a grounder to Chase Randall at third base for the third out.
Bullard then scored three runs in the third inning. Jachin Salas scored on a wild pitch, and Degrate and John Lloyd had RBI singles to make the score 3-0.
“That was big,” Ellis said. “That’s one of the things we preach to our pitching staff, if our offense gets us some runs, go out there and get the offense back in, and they did a great job of that tonight.”
Bullard got out of the bottom of the third inning with a 6-4-3 double play, and then Degrate turn an unassisted double play to end the sixth inning.
Bulalrd added a run in the fifth inning on an RBI sacrifice fly by Lloyd and then Randall hit a ball to right field with two outs in the sixth. An error allowed Ben Coke to come around to score from first to make the score 5-0.
Korenek got Peyton Stewart, EJ Dyke and Layne Etheridge to fly out to every outfielder in the seventh inning to end the game.
Stewart pitched 4.2 innings for Canton (17-12) and took the loss. Kaden Smith pitched the final 2.1 innings.
Degrate was 3-for-3 for Bullard (19-13). Bryce Brannen had two hits for the Panthers.
Game 2 of the series is at 7 p.m. Friday at Mike Carter Field. A third game, if necessary, will be at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mike Carter Field.