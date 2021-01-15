LUFKIN — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders took a 9-0 win over Lufkin on Friday in the Lufkin Soccer Tournament.
Freshman Jenna Barnes scored three goals. Lexie Thedford and Ella Rose Embry each scored two goals. Kyleigh D’Spain and Talina Vargas each added a goal.
Embry and Elizabeth Randall each had two assists. Thedford, Barnes, Karen Molina and Deanna Zarcone all had an assist.
Dru Kisamore and Abby Aggen teamed upf or the assists.
The Legacy JV defeated Lufkin 6-0. Aileen Mancilla had three goals. Talina Vargas, Ellie Adams and Elise Prince also scored.