WINONA — Brink Bizzell threw three touchdown passes and K.J. Hawkins rushed for more than 100 yards as the Frankston Indians defeated the Winona Wildcats, 19-14, on Friday in a non-district football game.
Bizzell hit on 11 of 18 passing attempts for 134 yards. He tossed TD passes to Cael Bruno (2) and Hawkins (1).
Hawkins rushed for 108 yards on 16 attempts. Bizzell added 51 yards on the ground on 10 rushes. Cody Dickerson contributed 41 yards on eight totes.
Bruno had four catches for 52 yards and the two TDs with Tyler Fridinger snagging four passes for 52 yards. Hawkins had three catches for 30 yards and the score. Hawkins booted a PAT.
Frankston (1-1) plays its third straight road game on Sept. 11 against Huntington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Winona (0-2) is scheduled to play at Elysian Fields the same night.