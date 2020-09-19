FRANKSTON — The lights on the scoreboard may have to be changed after Friday's contest between the Frankston Indians and Paris Chisum Mustangs at Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium.
The two teams combined for 135 points as the Mustangs edged the Indians, 75-60, in a non-district football game.
Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell, who was crowned Homecoming King before the game, garnered 378 yards of total offense while scoring four touchdowns and passing for another. Bizzell, a senior, rushed for 198 yards and scored four TDs on 12 carries. Through the air, Bizzell connected on 5 of 9 passing attempts for 180 yards with a TD and an interception.
K.J. Hawkins, a junior running back gained 159 yards on the ground and scored two TDs on 18 attempts. Other Indians contributing to the 472 rushing were freshman Kaymon Davis (3-49), junior Cael Bruno (4-26), junior Clayton Merritt (2-20) and senior Cody Dickerson (4-20, TD).
Bruno also tossed a couple of passes, competing one for 22 yards and a TD. He was also a receiver, snagging three balls for 158 yards and a TD.
Other Indian receivers were Kody Loebig (1-22, TD), Merritt (1-14) and Tyler Fridinger (1-8). Merrit kicked four of six extra-point attempts.
Chris Worthy scored four TDs for the Mustangs on runs of 9, 47, 55 and 60 yards. Zaqavius Price scored three TDs.
Chisum took a 35-27 halftime before Frankston rallied to tie the contest at 48-48. The Mustangs pulled away in the final period, outscoring the Indians 27-12.
Chisum (2-2) returns to play on Sept. 25, hosting Pattonville Prairiland in the District 10-3A Division II opener. Frankston (1-3) opens District 9-2A Division I action by visiting Big Sandy on Sept. 25.