Frankston’s basketball teams picked up wins over Kerens on Wednesday.
The girls took a 61-20 victory.
Ja’Shalyn Hatton led the way with 15 points. Mya Mitchell had 14 points, and Maggie Caveness scored 11 points. Other scorers were Brianna Looney (8), Bandy Bizzell (6), Kaylee Davis (3), Pauline Passchier (2), M. Hatton (1) and Wila Davis (1).
The Frankston boys defeated Kerens 65-25.
Cael Bruno had 16 points, and Jake Westbrook and Caleb Ramsey each scored 14 points.
Frankston will play Cross Roads on Friday.