The Tyler Lady Lions outscored the Flyerettes by eight in the fourth quarter to score a 63-59 win over LaPoynor on Tuesday in LaRue.
The Flyerettes led 47-43 heading to the final period, but the Lady Lions, led by seven points in the quarter by freshman Kaylse Buffin, along with five and four points from Kyla Crawford and Kamora Jackson, respectively, rallied for the win.
Tyler (10-8) was led by Jackson with 18 points with Buffin adding 16. Also scoring for the Lady Lions were Justtice Taylor (10), Crawford (8), Shiriah Mitchell (7), Taniyah Elmore (2) and A'Niya Hartsfield (2).
Payton Maze led the Flyerettes with 20 points with Kitty Eldridge (16) and Makayla Hurd (14) were also in double figures. T'Mia Mitchell added five points with Natalie Tobin adding four.
It was the fifth consecutive win for the Lady Lions, who visit the Brownsboro Bearettes on Friday. Varsity tipoff is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. varsity. Tyler will be at home on Dec. 20 against Cayuga (10 a.m.).
The Flyerettes are scheduled to return to play on Dec. 28 when they play host to Nacogdoches Central Heights (5 p.m.).