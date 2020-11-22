Four members of Neches' three-time state volleyball championship team earned All-State Tournament honors, the University Interscholastic League announced on Sunday.
Neches won the Class 1A state volleyball championship on Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Earning all-tournament were senior Lexie Rogers, Emily Hill, Raegan Hill and Kacie Kimbrough. The Lady Tigers were instrumental in Neches' 3-0 win over Blum in the championship match. Neches (29-4) won 25-20, 25-19, 25-12. All four Lady Tigers were members of all three state title teams.
Rogers was voted championship game Most Valuable Player by media covering the team. The remainder of the all-tourney squad were selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.
Blum freshmen Kayden Arrington and Addison Willingham rounded out the Class 1A team.
Iola won the Class 2A state championship with a 3-1 win (25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17) over Crawford.
Iola senior Cadence Hoyle was voted Class 2A championship MVP. Other members of the 2A all-tourney team were: Iola juniors Jenna McDougal and Ava Pointer; and Crawford's Lexi Moody (junior), Katie Warden (junior) and Taylor Westerfeld (senior).
Bushland won the 3A title by downing Goliad (25-21, 25-10, 25-10).
Bushland senior Kinley Rudder was 3A finals MVP. She was joined on the 3A all-tourney by teammates — junior Jaycee Adams, senior Hallie Conklin and senior Taryn Shultz.
Goliad seniors Mollee Henicke and Karleigh Hill were also on the 3A team.
In Class 4A, Decatur captured the crown with a 3-0 win over Wimberley (25-13, 25-12, 25-19).
Decatur's Jentry Lamirand, a junior, was MVP of the Class 4A championship game. Her teams on the all-tournament team were senior Tayte Helton, junior Bayli Miller, junior Kaylee Peterson and senior Trinity Vinzant. Wimberley junior Paige Crawford was on the squad.