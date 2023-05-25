Earlier in the week, 247Sports updated their recruiting rankings for the Class of 2024 football recruits.
Four East Texas athletes landed in the top 100 of the Top247 rankings.
Timpson athlete Terry Bussey is the No. 15-ranked recruit and the No. 1 athlete in the country. Pine Tree defensive lineman Dealyn Evans — a Texas A&M commit — is the No. 41 recruit and No. 9 defensive lineman. Longview running back Taylor Tatum is the No. 42 recruit and the No. 1 running back. Brownsboro wide receiver Gekyle Baker is the No. 91 recruit and No. 16 wide receiver.
Daingerfield athlete Aeryn Hampton made the Top247 at No. 187 and as the No. 17 athlete.
Bussey is listed as a five-star recruit, while Evans, Tatum, Baker and Hampton are all listed as four-star recruits.
Bussey is No. 16 at On3, No. 84 at ESPN and No. 188 at Rivals. Tatum is No. 47 at On3, No. 51 at ESPN and No. 62 at Rivals. Baker is No. 97 at On3, No. 200 at ESPN and No. 177 at Rivals. Evans is No. 181 at On3, No. 287 at ESPN and unranked at Rivals. Hampton is No. 145 at On3, No. 151 at ESPN and No. 114 at Rivals.
Lindale offensive lineman Casey Poe, who is unranked at 247Sports, is No. 34 overall and the No. 1 inside offensive lineman at On3. He’s No. 231 at ESPN and No. 150 at Rivals.
Also unranked at 247Sports, Lufkin running back Kedren Young is No. 82 at On3, unranked at ESPN and No. 213 at Rivals. Tyler athlete Derrick McFall is ranked No. 269 at ESPN. Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Travis Jackson — a TCU commit — is unranked at the four major recruiting sites, but he is No. 377 on On3’s Industry Ranking and is the No. 20 edge rusher at Rivals.