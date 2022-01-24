School records and top 10 finishes were the theme for the UT Tyler Patriots on Saturday at the Samford Open in Birmingham, Alabama.
Former Union Grove standout Summer Grubbs broke her own school record in the long jump. Grubbs recorded a distance of 5.64 meters, breaking her record she set just more than a week ago at the Texas Tech Corky Classic by .01 meters. She finished second in the competition.
Grubbs then broke another record and was one of two Patriots to break the school record in the women’s 800-meter run. Calista Segura placed fourth and posted a time of 2:20.81. But Grubbs finished in a time of 2:20.51 and placed third to capture the school record.
Corey Perryman broke a school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.21 seconds, finishing in second place. The time also went down as an NCAA provisional mark. Tristan Meadors was fourth in the race with a time of 8.26 seconds.
Freshman Alex Rodriguez took second place in the shot put with a throw of 15.18 meters.
Former Mineola standout freshman Abeni Kratzmeyer finished in first place with a height of 3.75 meters.
Freshman MThabisi MPofu placed fifth in the men’s long jump.
Chapel Hill’s MyKaela Alfred, who is also a student assistant coach for the UT Tyler men’s basketball team placed fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.12 seconds.
Ty McDaniel was third in the weight throw with a distance of 16.67 meters. Landon Thornton was third in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:01.19, and Jack Gipson placed fifth with a time of 15:11.90.
UT Tyler will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the Washburn Open in Topeka, Kansas.