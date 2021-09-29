The Rose City can claim another Hall of Famer.
Jay Yelas, a former Tyler resident, is scheduled to be inducted into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame on Thursday at the Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri.
Yelas, who has won Bassmaster Classic champion, B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year and FLW Angler of the Year to name a few, is a member of the 2020 Class. Along with Yelas, the class includes outdoor writer Steve Bowman along with posthumous inductees pro fisherman Bryan Kerchal, fishing educator Ron Lindner and lure designer James Heddon.
After last year's induction ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall of Fame will also induct the 2021 class.
Gene Gilliland (fisheries biologist), Trip Weldon (20 years as B.A.S.S. tournament director and 31 years as a Tournament Department employee) and the late Jason Lucas (instrumental in popularizing bass fishing through his writings for Sports Afield and later Sports Illustrated) comprise the 2021 class.
“I was surprised and thrilled at the same time,” Yelas told the Tyler Morning Telegraph in 2020 about his selection. “It is a tremendous honor for me and my family to be recognized by the hall. I always hoped to one day make it, but it is totally out of your control.”
Yelas was on the board for the hall of fame in its formative years and watched as his heroes like fishermen Bill Dance and Jimmy Houston along with B.A.S.S. founder Ray Scott were selected.
“You don’t set out to do it as a kid, join your dream team,” said Yelas, who lived in Tyler with his wife, Jill, and two daughters from 1997-2007.
Asked why he thought he was nominated, Yelas said while he has had a good professional career there are others who have had better. He believes it was a combination of his on the water success along with his efforts to promote fishing that swayed voters.
“I would say it was a broad-based contribution. It is not just the tournament record. I have done a lot of other things like right now I am the executive director for C.A.S.T. for Kids, which puts on fishing clinics for special needs kids around the country,” Yelas said.
When it comes to tournament fishing, his best years came while he was living in Tyler. Since starting with B.A.S.S. in 1989 he has fished 212 tournaments, finishing in the money 149 times including five wins and 54 top 10 finishes. He has also qualified for 16 Classics, winning the 2002 event on Alabama’s Lay Lake. To date, Yelas has won $1.4 million in B.A.S.S. events.
At the height of his success, Yelas walked away from B.A.S.S. in 2006 because of philosophical differences with ESPN, the organization’s owners at the time.
Yelas grew up in Oregon, a state he says has a surprisingly good smallmouth fishery and some largemouth bass. He grew up fishing for everything, but was drawn to bass fishing by reading Bassmaster Magazine and watching the occasional B.A.S.S. tournaments on TV. He started fishing local team events while attending Oregon State University and branched out to smaller pro circuits on the West Coast after graduation. He always had his sights set on B.A.S.S. competition.
“I graduated from college in 1987 and fished my first B.A.S.S. tournament in 1989,” he said. His first tournament win came in 1993 when he won the Maryland Bassmaster Top 100 on the Potomac River.
He expresses his deep Christian faith at every opportunity and has long donated time and resources to charitable endeavors. He serves as the executive director for the C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation, which aids special-needs children through numerous fishing events held annually throughout the nation.
Yelas' C.A.S.T. For Kids – Lake Tyler Presented By Texas Farm Bureau Insurance is scheduled for Saturday at Lake Tyler. This is a C.A.S.T. for Kids event designed to provide children with disabilities, ages 5–17, the opportunity to enjoy a quality outdoor recreational experience through the sport of fishing. Take to the water with C.A.S.T. for an unforgettable morning of fishing and boating.
For more information go to https://castforkids.org/event/laketyler/.