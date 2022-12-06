Former Tyler High School standout Darry Moore has been named the American Southwest Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Moore helped East Texas get out to a 2-0 start in SEC play with wins over McMurry and Hardin-Simmons.
Moore averaged 25.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in the two victories in Abilene.
Moore had a career-high 30 points against Hardin-Simmons, helping ETBU overcome a 19-point deficit to take an 80-77 win.
Moore was 13 of 17 from the field in the game and grabbed six rebounds.
In the win over Hardin-Simmons, he had a dunk to pull ETBU to within one, 58-57, on a fast break after being down 19 to start the half. He contributed 12 points that were part of a Tigers’ 29-12 run to tie the score at 60.
Against McMurry, Moore had 21 points and 10 rebounds.
After playing for the Tyler Lions, where he averaged 20.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a senior, Moore played at Trinity Valley Community College. This is his second season at ETBU, averaging 14.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season.