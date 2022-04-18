Jamarion Miller, who is the all-time leading rusher in Tyler Legacy High School program history and Tyler ISD history, saw his first action for the University of Alabama during the A-Day Game on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Miller had a game-high 15 carries for 44 yards to lead the White Team to a 25-7 win over the Crimson Team.
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban spoke postgame on the performance of True Freshman running back Jamarion Miller. The Tyler, Texas native had a game-high 15 carries and finished with 44 yards on the ground. #bEastTexas @TylerLegacyFB @CoachJoeWillis @BrandonOSports @reaganroy pic.twitter.com/VvmV71oMzp— Johnny Congdon (@congdonsation) April 17, 2022
“I think Jamarion Miller, the freshman who’s here for the first time, he’s showing some promise in his ability to develop, as well,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said following the game. “I kind of like where we’re at at that position.”
Miller, the No. 4 running back in the country in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports, committed to Alabama on Thanksgiving (Nov. 25, 2021) before signing with the Crimson Tide and enrolling early.
Miller finished his Legacy career with a school-record 4,908 rushing yards and a school-record 65 total touchdowns. As a senior, Miller carried the ball 166 times for 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 29 catches for 380 yards and six touchdowns.
Jordan Renaud, who is about to enter his senior season at Legacy, took a visit to Alabama on Saturday.
Jordan Renaud, a former teammate of Jamarion Miller, visited #Alabama for A-Day weekend.The 2023 4-star DL recaps his time in T-Town, NIL message from Nick Saban, thoughts on Bama’s defensive line, and more.“They’re very high [in my recruitment].”➡️ https://t.co/MZCsITwqbj pic.twitter.com/VAseFx8hn6— Joseph Hastings (@JosephAHastings) April 17, 2022
“They’re very high (in my recruitment),” Renaud told on3.com.
Renaud is ranked as the No. 7 defensive lineman in the country for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports Composite.
Jordan Renaud 6’5” 250 lbs freak of nature! @JordanX7even @JoelRenaud6 @CoachJoeWillis pic.twitter.com/PRfGov7NF5— Charles Moss (@CharlesMossFB) March 11, 2022
Renaud, in his first season at Legacy, finished with 66 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, 13 quarterback pressures, three passes broken up, one interception, one blocked punt, and one blocked field goal.