Jamarion Miller, who is the all-time leading rusher in Tyler Legacy High School program history and Tyler ISD history, saw his first action for the University of Alabama during the A-Day Game on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Miller had a game-high 15 carries for 44 yards to lead the White Team to a 25-7 win over the Crimson Team.

“I think Jamarion Miller, the freshman who’s here for the first time, he’s showing some promise in his ability to develop, as well,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said following the game. “I kind of like where we’re at at that position.”

Miller, the No. 4 running back in the country in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports, committed to Alabama on Thanksgiving (Nov. 25, 2021) before signing with the Crimson Tide and enrolling early.

Miller finished his Legacy career with a school-record 4,908 rushing yards and a school-record 65 total touchdowns. As a senior, Miller carried the ball 166 times for 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 29 catches for 380 yards and six touchdowns.

Jordan Renaud, who is about to enter his senior season at Legacy, took a visit to Alabama on Saturday.

“They’re very high (in my recruitment),” Renaud told on3.com.

Renaud is ranked as the No. 7 defensive lineman in the country for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports Composite.

Renaud, in his first season at Legacy, finished with 66 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, 13 quarterback pressures, three passes broken up, one interception, one blocked punt, and one blocked field goal.

 
 

