Andrew Nick, a former All-East Texas pitcher who played for Tyler Legacy, recently made his collegiate conference debut, hurling for Dallas Eastfield College.
Nick is a relief pitcher for the NJCAA Division III No. 7 Harvesters. He was recently called from the bullpen during the ninth inning of Eastfield's Metro Athletic Conference game with North Lake College.
With Eastfield trailing in the ninth inning, Nick didn’t waste any time and started pounding the zone, mixing in his arsenal of pitches to quickly retired three batters in row by getting the first out on a popup to left, followed by striking out the next two batters.
In the bottom of the ninth, Eastfield rallied and tied the game at 7-7 sending the game into extra innings.
Nick was sent back out to the mound in the 10th inning and after walking a batter, he struck out the next two Blazers. With a runner on first, Nick got the next batter to pop out in foul territory.
The Harvesters won on a walk-off hit, 8-7, to make Nick a winner.
With the win Eastfield stays atop the Metro standings at 6-0.
Nick pitched two hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
At Tyler Legacy High School, Nick was first-team All-District 10-6A and was the District 10-6A Reliever of the Year in 2021.