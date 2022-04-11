Former Tyler Legacy and Brook Hill defensive back Jakelyn Morgan is transferring to Louisiana Tech University.
It’s been a crazy 24hrs. Real blessing to have over 30 D1 programs across the country reach out w/ opportunities for me to come play for them and get my edu. After thinking about it, praying about it, excited to join @LATechFB & @SCumbie_LaTech w/ @CoachCodyMoore @CoachMWalker pic.twitter.com/JxKSYL1QXa— Jakelyn Morgan (@JakelynMorgan) March 30, 2022
Morgan said he will join his sister, Aaliyah Morgan, at Louisiana Tech on June 1.
I’m 💯% committed and will be enrolling in June……@LATechFB pic.twitter.com/ksKVtBFFZa— Jakelyn Morgan (@JakelynMorgan) April 7, 2022
Morgan, a 2021 graduate of Tyler Legacy High School, spent his freshman season at the University of Arizona.
As a junior in high school at Brook Hill, Morgan had 44 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumbled, one fumble recovery, 18 pass deflections and a defensive touchdown.
Before his senior year at Legacy, Morgan committed to UNLV on Aug. 3, 2020. Later that month, Morgan decided to flip his commitment from UNLV to Arizona, where he eventually signed.
Morgan had 40 tackles his senior season for the Red Raiders.
Morgan’s older sister, Aaliyah, was a standout basketball player for the Lady Raiders who signed with Texas Christian University. Aaliyah played at TCU in the 2020-21 season, spending 23:52 on the court with four rebounds and three assists.
Aaliyah committed to Louisiana Tech in December 2021 and officially joined the Lady Techsters on Jan. 21.
same face, new place ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/HOZ0nWKyef— aaliyah🧞♀️ (@aaliyahmorgann) December 7, 2021