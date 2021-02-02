Janice Mulford, a star who helped bring TJC basketball to national prominence and later became one of the top volleyball coaches in the state, passed away late Monday.
She was not only a standout on the court, but also off, with many noting she was “the kindest, gentlest, most caring” person.
Van ISD released the following statement: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we report the passing of our colleague and friend, Janice Mulford. Ms. Mulford was truly a kind, humble, and selfless person who loved others well. Janice devoted 40 years of her life (35 in Van) to educating, coaching, and mentoring young people. She came to Van in the fall of 1986 as the head volleyball coach and freshman girls basketball coach. She also taught PE, health, and drivers education. While at Van High School, Coach Mulford led three volleyball teams to the state tournament. In 2001, she left the world of coaching to mentor young students in another capacity ... as the school counselor at Van Intermediate School.
“Ms. Mulford touched the lives of so many and her memory will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”
Mulford, who was an all-state standout in basketball and volleyball at Bullard High School, played for Herb Richardson and his Tyler Junior College basketball team from 1977-79. Along with Bonnie Buchanan (Gray) the Apache Ladies finished second in the nation in 1979. She was honorable mention All-America and was inducted into the TJC Circle of Honor in 1997.
Mulford averaged a double-double for the Apache Ladies, 22 points and 13 rebounds.
After TJC, she first signed with Louisiana Tech, but decided to play at Abilene Christian University. She still holds the record in rebounds for a season for the Wildcats with 455 during the 1980-81 season. She is second behind Buchanan for points when she tallied 802 during that same season. Buchanan had 842 points.
The 1980-81 ACU team was 31-7, earning wins over Texas A&M and TCU, while competing in the Lone Star Conference.
After graduating from ACU, Mulford coached at Bullard High School and then Van High School.
She was a 10-time district Coach of the Year for volleyball at Van. She led the Lady Vandals to three state tournament appearances.
Mulford was also three-time All-East Texas Coach of the Year.
After coaching she became a counselor at Van.
There were several Facebook posts about the passing of the beloved coach and friend.
Kasidee Cole posted on Facebook, “I remember the first time I met her, being so intimidated because of her height (she was 6-5). But she was one of the kindest, gentlest, most caring people I’ve ever met in my life. I had the honor of being on one of the teams she led to the state volleyball tournament, and the honor of being on the final team she coached before retiring from coaching and becoming a school counselor.
“Please lift her family up in prayer... and all of her ‘kids’ who she taught, coached, and mentored.”
Services are pending.
