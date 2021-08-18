Former Tyler Junior College basketball standout Cameron Johnson has signed his first professional deal with Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.
Apollon Limassol competes in Division A the Cypriot Basketball League.
Cameron Johnson, of Little Rock, Arkansas, spent two seasons at TJC. As a freshman, Johnson averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in helping the Apaches reach the NJCAA National Tournament. As a sophomore, Johnson averaged 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
"Y’all don’t know @Dareaper_camg story. Overcame so much. So grateful that I was able to be around him for two years @ApacheAthletics, we are so proud of you Cam! Love ya bro. #trenches," TJC assistant basketball coach Mitch Marquis posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
Johnson then played two years at Stephen F. Austin. In 2019-20, Johnson averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. This past season, Johnson averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Johnson scored a season-high 36 points in a Jan. 8 win over Midwestern State.
Johnson had committed to play his final season at Middle Tennessee State on May 7 before committing to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on June 18.