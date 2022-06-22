Greg Ellis, the former Dallas Cowboys standout and most recently the head coach and athletic director at Texas College, has been named the Southwestern Assemblies of God University football coach, the school announced.
Ellis is the eighth head coach in the Lions' team history. The college is located in Waxahachie and SAGU competes in the Sooner Athletic Conference, along with Texas College.
The school said, "Ellis distinguished himself from multiple candidates by his alignment with SAGU's mission and values and vision for leading the SAGU football program forward."
A native of North Carolina, Coach Ellis was a collegiate All-American defensive end at the University of North Carolina. Ellis enjoyed a successful 12-year NFL career, during which he was named to the Pro Bowl and awarded NFL Defensive Comeback Player of the Year in 2007. He was drafted in the first round of the 1998 Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
Ellis played for the Cowboys from 1998 to 2008 and with the Oakland Raiders in 2009.
Southwestern Assemblies of God was 18-21 over the past four years under Ryan Smith. The Lions posted a 9-3 campaign with a win in the National Christian College Athletic Association's Victory Bowl in 2021.