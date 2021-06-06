Parker Bates

Parker Bates homered twice and drove in five runs in Louisiana Tech's loss to North Carolina State on Sunday.

 Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. — Louisiana Tech’s season came to an end on Sunday night with a 14-7 loss to North Carolina State.

But former Tyler Lee Red Raider Parker Bates did everything he could to keep the Bulldogs alive in the Ruston regional.

Bates hit two-run home runs in the first and third inning and also had an RBI triple in the fifth inning.

Bates was 3-for-5 and accounted for five of the seven runs driven in for Louisiana Tech (42-20).

Louisiana Tech led 5-3 in the fifth with Bates’ five RBIs, but North Carolina State scored 10 runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.

Bates finished the season with a .346 average, 11 home runs and 62 RBIs.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags