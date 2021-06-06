RUSTON, La. — Louisiana Tech’s season came to an end on Sunday night with a 14-7 loss to North Carolina State.
But former Tyler Lee Red Raider Parker Bates did everything he could to keep the Bulldogs alive in the Ruston regional.
Bates hit two-run home runs in the first and third inning and also had an RBI triple in the fifth inning.
GOODBYE BASEBALL ✌️#PumpItUp | #JunkyardDogs 🦴 pic.twitter.com/xoCUflnYJn— #16 Diamond Dogs (@LATechBSB) June 6, 2021
Parker Bates: Good at Baseball.#PumpItUp | #JunkyardDogs 🦴 pic.twitter.com/yu1z69wpwI— #16 Diamond Dogs (@LATechBSB) June 7, 2021
Bates was 3-for-5 and accounted for five of the seven runs driven in for Louisiana Tech (42-20).
Louisiana Tech led 5-3 in the fifth with Bates’ five RBIs, but North Carolina State scored 10 runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.
Bates finished the season with a .346 average, 11 home runs and 62 RBIs.