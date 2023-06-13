Former Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy) standout Angel Rodriguez has been named an All-American.
Rodriguez is a sophomore first baseman at Eastfield College. He was named a first-team All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association in Division III.
Rodriguez hit a team-high .414 with 16 home runs, 13 doubles, five triples, 84 RBIs, 78 runs scored and 58 walks.
He ranked third in the country in RBIs and tied for sixth in home runs.
As a senior at Lee in 2019, Rodriguez hit .272 with four home runs and 34 RBIs, earning first-team all-district honors and first-team All-East Texas honors.