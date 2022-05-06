Jarrail Jackson, a former standout at the University of Oklahoma and most recently the offensive coordinator at Tyler Junior College, has been named the new football coach at Texas College, school officials announced on Friday.
He takes over for former Dallas Cowboys Greg Ellis, who recently resigned as Steers coach after one season.
“We are glad to have Mr. Jackson join us as our new head coach,” Dr. Dwight Fennell, President of Texas College, said. “We look forward to his leadership and moving the Steer Football in a new direction.”
He added Jackson brings "a wealth of energy and experience to the College."
Jackson played at Houston Yates High School before going to Oklahoma. He is noted for returning a punt for a touchdown in the 1996 Texas-OU game that sparked the Sooners to a 30-27 overtime victory over the Longhorns.
As a senior in Bob Stoops’ first year at Oklahoma and with Mike Leach as offensive coordinator, Jackson caught 44 passes for a team-leading 572 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.
Following his collegiate career, Jackson spent two years on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad and played several arena football league seasons.
Jackson’s coaching career began in 2004 when he coached wide receivers at Chickasha High School in Oklahoma. In 2005, he was a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Central Oklahoma. In 2006, he began a six-year stint at the Ivy League’s Darmouth College. Jackson then spent three years at the University of Washington (director of player relations), followed by stops at Davidson College (quarterbacks coach), Mississippi State (offensive analyst) and back to Central Oklahoma.
When Stoops took over the Dallas XFL team he hired Hal Mumme as offensive coordinator and Jackson as the receiver coach to work in the “Air Raid” system.
The Steers compete in the NAIA's Sooner Athletic Conference which includes: Ottawa University-Arizona, Arizona Christian, Texas Wesleyan, Southwestern Assemblies of God, Langston, Louisiana College, Panhandle State, Lyon College and Wayland Baptist.