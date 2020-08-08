Jarrail Jackson, a former Oklahoma standout and more recently an assistant with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL, is joining the football staff at Tyler Junior College, Apaches head coach Thomas Rocco said.
"(Jackson) is a our new offensive coordinator," Rocco said. "He'll be coaching our quarterbacks and wide receivers."
Jackson played at Houston Yates High School before going to Oklahoma. He is noted for returning a punt for a touchdown in the 1996 Texas-OU game that sparked the Sooners to a 30-27 overtime victory over the Longhorns.
As a senior in Bob Stoops' first year at Oklahoma and with Mike Leach as offensive coordinator, Jackson caught 44 passes for a team-leading 572 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.
Following his collegiate career, Jackson spent two years on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad and played several arena football league seasons.
Jackson's coaching career began in 2004 when he coached wide receivers at Chickasha High School in Oklahoma. In 2005, he was a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Central Oklahoma. In 2006, he began a six-year stint at the Ivy League's Darmouth College. Jackson then spent three years at the University of Washington (director of player relations), followed by stops at Davidson College (quarterbacks coach), Mississippi State (offensive analyst) and back to Central Oklahoma.
When Stoops took over the Dallas XFL team he hired Hal Mumme as offensive coordinator and Jackson as the receiver coach to work in the "Air Raid" system.
Rocco is excited about the hire and what Jackson will bring to the Apaches offense.
Now, the Apaches must wait until the spring for the Southwest Junior College Football Conference season to begin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TJC may practice in the fall.
TJC is expected to announce its schedule soon with the first game projected to be the weekend of March 25-27.
The SWJCFC teams will be allowed to play nine games, seven conference and one non-conference. In the final week of the season the top two seeds will play for the league championship. Other final games will have No. 3 vs. 8; No. 4 vs. No. 7 and No. 5 vs. No. 6.