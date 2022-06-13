Former Malakoff head baseball coach John Adair was selected as the 2021 National Federation of State High School Associations National Baseball Coach of the Year.
Adair retired following the 2021 season, leading Malakoff to a Class 3A state championship victory.
Adair finished his career with 619 wins after coaching for 38 years.
A 1981 graduate of Cayuga High School, Adair coached at North Lake Community College as an assistant from 1984-87. He was then an assistant coach at Missouri Valley College from 1987-89.
Adair was the head coach at Elkhart from 1989-93, leading the Elks to the state tournament in 1991 and 1992. He then went to Lufkin Hudson from 1993-99. He was at Athens from 1999-2001 before going to Malakoff from 2001-04. Adair left Malakoff and went back to Elkhart from 2004-19, leading the Elks back to the state tournament in 2012. Adair returned to Malakoff for the 2020 season, but it was cut short due to COVID-19.
In the 2021 state tournament, Malakoff had a 4-3 walk-off win over Gunter in the Class 3A semifinals and then followed by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take an 8-7 win over Corpus Christi London in the 3A championship game.
Adair was the 2021 All-East Texas Baseball Coach of the Year.