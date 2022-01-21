Former Tyler Legacy standout Aaliyah Morgan officially joined Louisiana Tech on Friday, Lady Techsters head women’s basketball coach Brooke Stoehr announced.
Morgan, the 6-1 forward, is enrolling at Louisiana Tech in the spring after previously playing at TCU and will prepare to play for Louisiana Tech in the 2022-23 season. Morgan will have three years of eligibility remaining.
“We are excited to welcome Aaliyah to Ruston and Louisiana Tech,” Stoehr said in a Louisiana Tech news release. “She will be a great addition to the program and can’t wait for her to join this group in the spring quarter. Aaliyah is a versatile scorer and rebounder. She has the ability to score both facing the basket and inside the paint. Aaliyah plays with a high motor and will bring that energy on both ends of the floor. We look forward to having Aaliyah as a part of the Lady Techster family.”
Morgan averaged 13 points and nine rebounds per game as a junior at Legacy and averaged 14 points and nine rebounds per game during her senior season, leading the Lady Raiders to a 28-7 record. She was an all-state selection and a McDonald’s All-American nominee.
“As soon as I stepped foot in the Thomas Assembly Center, I was welcomed with open arms,” Morgan said. “As a person who is relationship-driven, the environment and campus itself allowed me to feel at home. I also clicked very well with the team and coaching staff. I was really able to see what Coach Brooke and Scott Stoehr are doing to keep this organization successful while still bonding and getting to know players on a personal level. I’m super excited for my journey as a Lady Techster.”
Morgan played in nine games as a freshman for TCU and had four rebounds.