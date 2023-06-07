Former Henderson High School standout student-athlete and former professional baseball player Tyrell Jenkins will take over as the new head baseball coach at Palestine Westwood High School.
Excited for the opportunity to lead the young men at @GROW_Baseball next season. Thank you @richarddb07, @wadestanford & the @WestwoodISD for allowing me the opportunity to be apart of something special. Let’s reset the standard. @WestwoodDNA #Grow #BurnTheShip pic.twitter.com/kMyNNBliiL— Coach Tyrell Jenkins (@CoachJenks_) June 7, 2023
Jenkins will also be an assistant coach for the football team. He spent last season coaching at Center High School, and he's also coached at Kaufman High School.
A three-star recruit at quarterback in the Class of 2010, Jenkins signed with Baylor University for football and baseball.
He was drafted with the final pick in the first round — 50th overall — in the Major League Baseball Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. Jenkins was selected before Jacob DeGrom, Kris Bryant, Aaron Judge, Russell Wilson, Blake Bell and Golden Tate.
Jenkins was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2014 in a deal that sent outfielder Jason Heyward to the Cardinals.
Jenkins was called up to the MLB in 2016. He made 14 appearances with eight starts, going 2-4 with a 5.88 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 33 walks in 52 innings.
Jenkins was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2017 in exchange for pitcher Luke Jackson.
He also spent time in the organizations of the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres. His last year of professional baseball was 2017.
In his eight seasons in the minors, Jenkins was 39-35 with a 4.23 ERA with 417 strikeouts and 247 walks in 579 innings.
In 2015, Jenkins was named the Braves Minor League Organizational Pitcher of the Year. That season, he was 89 with a 3.19 ERA with 88 strikeouts and 61 walks in 138.1 innings.
Jenkins takes over a Westwood program that was 8-14 overall this season and 4-10 in District 20-3A competition. Keenan Lott was the head coach of the Panthers this past season.