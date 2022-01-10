Jason Holman, a former standout student and athlete at Jacksonville High School, has been hired as head football coach and athletic director at his alma mater.
Jacksonville ISD superintendent Brad Stewart and the JISD Board of Trustees announced the hiring after a special board meeting on Monday night.
Holman, in his 25th year in coaching, was the previous head coach and AD at Tatum High School for the last three years.
The 1990 JHS gradate finished in the Top 10 of his class and excelled in football, basketball and track. He then lettered all four years playing football at Stephen F. Austin State University. Holman graduated from SFA with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and completed his Masters in Education Administration.
Holman has coached playoff teams at Tatum, Lufkin, Chapel Hill and Cypress-Fairbanks.
Holman said his objective is "to produce championship caliber student athletes who experience success on and off the field, and to establish a quality athletic program with the goal of achieving statewide recognition for Jacksonville ISD."
In three years at Tatum he led the Eagles to records of 3-7, 8-2 and 8-3 with playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021.
"We had an impressive number of high quality applicants and a competitive interview process," Stewart said. "We, as a committee, felt Jason Holman rose to the top and presented the qualities we believe to be a precise fit for JISD and our athletic programs. We are eager to welcome him, his wife, and his children to our district and commuity."
Holman takes over for Wayne Coleman, who resigned after seven years of heading the Jacksonville program.