Whitehouse has landed a coach with college experience as its new head boys basketball coach.
Michael Ostlund, who has spent the past three seasons at Oakwood High School, will take over the Wildcats.
Whitehouse went 142-109 with three district championships and a trip to the regional semifinals in eight years under Brent Kelley, who is now the head boys basketball coach at Wylie East High School.
Ostlund played for two years at Weber State University under Denny Huston. A first-team All-Big Sky selection, Ostlund set an NCAA record in 1989 with 11 consecutive 3-pointers made.
Ostlund then joined the staff at Weber State before becoming an assistant coach at Bonneville High School in Ogden, Utah.
He then went to Saint Martin’s University in Lacey Washington, as an assistant coach from 1997-2002. From 2002-07, Ostlund was an assistant at Salt Lake Community College, helping the program to a record of 116-44.
Ostlund then became the head coach at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, from 2007-12. The Badgers were 23-9 in 2011-12 and 44-19 in Ostlund’s final two seasons at the helm.
Ostlund returned to Saint Martin’s as the head men’s basketball coach on April 12, 2013. He spent two seasons there before moving to Texas.
Ostlund got to Oakwood in 2018. He led the Panthers to the state tournament for the first time since 2002-03, when they were coached by Ronnie Pat Durham.
After three seasons at Oakwood, Ostlund will now come to Whitehouse.
“Aside from the obvious things, a bigger school and another challenge, one of the things is I’ve gotten to a point in my career where I’ve done a lot of different things and some I haven’t done. One of the things I haven’t done is been a high school coach at a big school,” Ostlund said. “I heard they were looking, and I met with them and they offered me the job. The people were fantastic all the way around from the administration to the trainer to other coaches to Coach (athletic director Adam) Cook. It felt really good, and I felt excited about it from the beginning.
“I had a great time at Oakwood. They were really good kids, and they accepted me. When I told them I was leaving, it was hard. It’s always a hard thing to leave people behind, no matter how good the opportunity is.”
Ostlund said Whitehouse fans should expect a team that gets after it on defense while also playing a fun brand of team basketball.
“Defense is where it starts,” Ostlund said. “I’m not an over-the-top crazy defensive guy, but I want us to be a tough, hard-nosed, good defensive team. From a fan’s perspective, I want them to see not only a team that plays extremely hard, but it’s obvious they have a good time playing together. I want there to be chemistry with the guys making good passes and working together. If we are doing those things, we should be an exciting team to watch.”
Cook said Ostlund’s experience was a big factor in him being the choice to take over the Whitehouse program.
“His knowledge and experience with coaching basketball, along with the success he was able to have at the college level and him being a good fit here for us all led to him being the right guy for the job,” Cook said.
Whitehouse finished fifth in District 16-5A this past season and missed the playoffs.