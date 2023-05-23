Arkansas sophomore and former Bullard High School standout Hagen Smith has been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.
According to the Golden Spikes Award website, “Since 1978, USA Baseball has honored the top amateur baseball player in the nation with the Golden Spikes Award. The award is given each year to the player who best exhibits exceptional on-field ability and exemplary sportsmanship.”
The website also states, “In 2022, Texas’ Ivan Melendez won the prestigious award. Past winners also include Terry Francona (1980), Will Clark (1985), Robin Ventura (1988), Jason Varitek (1994), J.D. Drew (1997), Mark Prior (2001), Jered Weaver (2004), Tim Lincecum (2006), David Price (2007), Buster Posey (2008), Stephen Strasburg (2009), Bryce Harper (2010), Mike Zunino (2012), Kris Bryant (2013), A.J. Reed (2014), Andrew Benintendi (2015) Kyle Lewis (2016), Brendan McKay (2017), Andrew Vaughn (2018), Adley Rutschman (2019) and Kevin Kopps (2021).
Smith is the first Arkansas starting pitcher to earn first-team SEC honors since Ryne Stanek in 2013. He is 8-1 with a team-best 2.56 ERA and two saves with 93 strikeouts in 63.1 innings.
There are 25 semifinalists. People can vote at usabaseball.com/golden-spikes-award.