Former Bullard standout and current University of Arkansas sophomore pitcher Hagen Smith has been named a preseason All-American by Perfect Game.
As a freshman, Smith went 7-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 77.1 innings. Smith held hitters to a .232 batting average.
In the postseason, when Arkansas advanced to the College World Series, Smith went 1-0 with two saves and a 3.38 ERA in 10.2 innings.
At the College World Series against SEC foe Ole Miss, Smith allowed one run with eight strikeouts in five innings to lead the Razorbacks to the victory in an elimination game.
Last season, Smith was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game, and he was selected to the Freshman All-SEC Team.
Arkansas will open the season against Texas, TCU, and Oklahoma State in the College Baseball Showdown Feb. 17-19 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.