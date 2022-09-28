Hard-hitting former TJC standout Kobe Savage is already making an impact on the next level.
Savage, the junior safety for Kansas State, was instrumental in helping his Wildcats score a 41-34 upset of No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night in Norman, Oklahoma. He was named Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week.
The 5-11, 206-pounder had 11 tackles against the Sooners, which are the most by a Wildcat in a game this season.
The Paris High School graduate’s effort helped hold OU eight points under its points-per-game average and 15 points less than the Sooners scored the previous week at Nebraska. The win at sixth-ranked Oklahoma was just the 11th all-time by K-State against an Associated Press top-10 team, while it was the fifth in a road game.
The Wildcats handed Oklahoma just its ninth home loss since 2012 with four of those coming to K-State.
Before going to the Manhattan, Kansas school, Savage totaled 100 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions and four pass breakups during his career at Tyler Junior College. He had a 70-tackle campaign as a sophomore as he earned second team NJCAA All-America and first team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference honors.
In two games in 2021, Savage had a career high in tackles with 12 — vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and vs. Kilgore College. Against NEO, he returned an interception for a 54-yard touchdown. In a playoff win over KC, he had two pickoffs.
Savage also helped the Apaches to a 28-7 victory over Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl in Commerce.
Savage has two of his Apache teammates with him at K-State — junior cornerback Justice Clemons (West Columbia/Sweeny High School) and sophomore linebacker Gavin Forsha (Nashville, Tennessee/Mount Juliet Christian Academy).
Other Big 12 Players of the Week include — Offense: Adrian Martinez, Kansas State, QB, Sr.; Co-Defense: Bryson Jackson, Baylor, LB, Sr. and Reggie Pearson, Texas Tech, DB, Sr.; and Special Teams: Trey Wolff, Texas Tech, PK, Sr.
Martinez accounted for 382 yards of total offense and five touchdowns for K-State. He was 21-34 with one TD through the air while rushing for 148 yards on 21 carries with four scores.
Jackson racked up four solo tackles, including two sacks, and a QB hurry in Baylor’s 31-24 win at Iowa State.
Pearson set a season-high with five tackles while also recording an interception and recovering a key fumble in overtime to help Texas Tech to a come-from-behind 37-34 victory over No. 22 Texas in Lubbock.
Wolff was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts in Texas Tech’s OT victory over No. 22 Texas. All three of his field goals came in the second half or overtime as he found the uprights from 27 yards out midway through the third quarter and then from 45 yards with only 21 seconds remaining in regulation. His final field goal was the game-winner as he sailed his attempt inside the left upright from 20 yards.