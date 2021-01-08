Sean Phillips, a former All Saints Episcopal School standout and All-East Texas player, and his St. Edward’s University basketball team visits Tyler on Saturday for a Lone Star Conference doubleheader at UT Tyler.
The Hilltoppers and Patriots are slated to meet at the Herrington Patriot Center. The women’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m., followed by the men at 5:30 p.m.
Phillips, a senior, is averaging 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the No. 17 Hilltoppers (4-1, 2-1).
UT Tyler (1-5, 0-5) couldn’t keep up with St. Edward’s and its 3-point shooting performance as the Hilltoppers made 21 3-pointers in a 105-70 victory over the Patriots Thursday night in Austin.
St. Edward’s shot 60% from beyond the arc, hitting 21-of-35 3-point attempts, and the Hilltoppers committed only 6 turnovers in the opening game of this week’s two-game Lone Star Conference series.
UT Tyler’s Micah Fuller (23 points) and Da’Zhon Wyche (21 points) led all scorers in the game, although St. Edward’s countered with five double-figure scorers — Ryan Garza (18), Carson Murphy (18), Daniel Venzant (15), B.J. Maxwell (15) and Jake Krafka (12).
The Patriot women are 0-3 after a 73-35 loss on Thursday in Austin.
St. Edward’s more than doubled its halftime lead over UT Tyler with a huge third quarter.
The Hilltoppers took a 30-16 halftime edge and then posted a 25-6 margin in the third quarter to take a 55-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Shala Robinson produced team-highs of 8 points and 7 rebounds, and Niah Richard distributed a team-high 3 assists to go with a pair of steals to help lead the Patriots. St. Edward’s was led by Lauren Catherman’s 15-point, 4-steal performance off the bench.
St. Edward’s is 1-2.
Attendance is limited to 600 spectators; once capacity is reached, there will be no more admission to the contest. A face covering must also be worn at all times, and all spectators must adhere to marked social distancing guidelines.
TICKET PRICES — General Admission: $5; Students (non-UT Tyler) & Seniors: $3; Faculty and Staff: Free Admission with ID; Alumni: Free Admission with Alumni Association ID; and UT Tyler Students: Free Admission with ID.