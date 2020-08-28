NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill has one of the youngest teams around but it was a senior quarterback who put on a spectacular performance in his debut as a Bulldog.
Cameron Ford, who started at QB for John Tyler last year, led Chapel Hill to a 65-33 win over Splendora on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Ford looked poised in the pocket, throwing for five touchdown passes and running for two more scores in the season opener.
Joining Ford as offensive stars were Bam Ford (3 TD receptions) and Tyson Berry, who looked like Barry Sanders on his dash to the end zone after catching a pass.
Defensively, linebacker Brack Dyer was all over the field, while Max Richardson returned an interception for a touchdown and Ladainian Mosley’s fumble recovery set up another TD. Dyer and Ja’Tyrin Mumphrey both pounced on fumbles.
In a matchup of old college roommates, CH’s Jeff Riordan got the win over Splendora’s Marcus Schultz. Riordan’s younger bother Matt is the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.
Cameron Ford connected on 9 of 15 pass attempts for 285 yards and five TD passes. He threw three to Bam Ford — 43, 29 and 81 yards — and one each to Solomon Macfoy (5 yards) and Berry (19 yards). The QB scored on two TD runs of 1 yard.
Bam Ford also had an interception.
Splendora’s Zane Obergon had 27 carries for 181 yards and three TDs. Andrew Hernandez added 129 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
Giving the Bulldogs’ skill players time to operate was the stellar starting line unit of senior JD Reazin, sophomores Keviyan Huddleston and Corey Johnson; and juniors Trey Hudson and Jalen Lofters.
On defense, the Bulldogs were not giving Splendora QB Jagger Kennedy much time to set up. Applying pressure were defensive ends Ahstin Watkins and Mason Mumphrey; and tackles Mosley and Christian Oviedo.
The linebackers were intense as well — Dyer and Jatavian Watson.
Manning the secondary were bandit Richardson, safeties Jordan Ford and Macfoy; and cornerbacks Jahade Adams and Bam Ford.
NOTES: Both football teams stood for attention during the national anthem; there were just two fans that sat. ... Next week, the Bulldogs take on the Kaufman Lions in homecoming on Friday night. The Wildcats will be in action on Friday as well, meeting Boerne in San Marcos.
Chapel Hill 65, Splendora 33
Splendora 10 9 14 0 — 33
Chapel Hill 7 28 27 3 — 65
First Quarter
SPL — FG Kevin Luna 31, 7:31
CH — Bam Ford 43 pass from Cameron Ford (Adolfo Tamayo kick), 6:20
SPL — Zane Obregon 16 run (Luna kick), 1:42
Second Quarter
CH — C. Ford 1 run (Tamayo kick), 11:25
SPL — FG Luna 30, 5:25
CH — B. Ford 29 pass from C. Rod (Tamayo kick), 4:25
SPL — Obergon 43 run (run failed), 2:51
CH — B. Ford 81 pass from C. Ford (Tamayo kick), 2:22
CH — C. Ford 1 run (Tamayo kick), :33
Third Quarter
CH — Solomon Macfoy 5 pass from C. Ford (Tamayo kick), 9:41
SPL — Andrew Hernandez 90 run (Luna kick), 9:15
CH — Kevin Brooks 3 run (Tamayo kick), 8:37
CH — Max Richardson 40 interception return (Tamayo kick), 7:01
SPL — Obregon 1 run (Luna kick), 5:54
CH — Tyson Berry 19 pass from C. Ford (bad snap, pass failed), 1:06
Fourth Quarter
CH — FG Tamayo 30, 10:34